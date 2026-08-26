CJI Surya Kant says allegations against sitting judge must follow established institutional mechanism

Supreme Court judge Justice Sandeep Mehta has written a series of letters to the CJI, raising grave allegations against Justice Sanjeev Prakash Sharma, the Acting Chief Justice of the Rajasthan High Court, and seeking his immediate replacement.

ANI | Updated: 26-08-2026 22:39 IST | Created: 26-08-2026 22:39 IST
CJI Surya Kant says allegations against sitting judge must follow established institutional mechanism
CJI Surya Kant (FilePhoto/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Chief Justice of India Justice Surya Kant on Wednesday said that the concerns raised by Justice Sandeep Mehta in his letters regarding allegations against a sitting judge would have to be examined through the established institutional mechanism. Supreme Court judge Justice Sandeep Mehta has written a series of letters to the CJI, raising grave allegations against Justice Sanjeev Prakash Sharma, the Acting Chief Justice of the Rajasthan High Court, and seeking his immediate replacement.

The CJI, in a press statement, said that he and the other members of the collegium are already working on the appointment of Chief Justices in the remaining High Courts. "He has already taken note of the concerns raised in the letters written by Justice Sandeep Mehta, while stressing that allegations against a sitting judge must be dealt with strictly through the established institutional mechanism," the statement said.

The CJI maintained that the contents of the letters cannot be adjudicated in the public domain and that the concerned judge must be given a fair opportunity to place his response before any conclusion is reached. "The fact that allegations have been made, therefore, cannot by itself be treated as a finding against the judge," the statement further said.

The matter, he added, is being examined at the appropriate level and the process will take into account the material placed by Justice Mehta as well as the response of Justice Sharma. Any decision regarding the continuation, transfer or other administrative action concerning the acting Chief Justice would be taken by the competent institutional authority after due consideration of the material," it added. The CJI also emphasised that the Supreme Court cannot allow individual complaints concerning judges to be determined through competing claims in the media.

Justice Mehta, who was elevated to the Supreme Court from the Rajasthan High Court, has written three letters to the Chief Justice of India on August 2, 10 and 17, urging the appointment of a permanent Chief Justice from another High Court. In his communications, Justice Mehta repeatedly raised concerns over the prolonged delay in making the appointment and cautioned that allowing the situation to continue would be "wholly against the interest of the Institution."

Justice Mehta observed that Justice Sharma has continued as Acting Chief Justice for nearly ten months, describing the tenure as unusually prolonged. Justice Sharma was elevated to the Rajasthan High Court in November 2016 and subsequently transferred to the Patna High Court in 2022. Referring to his judicial career, Justice Mehta noted that the Supreme Court Collegium had, in March 2023, declined his request to be transferred back to the Rajasthan High Court on health grounds.

Instead, the Collegium had recommended his transfer to the Punjab and Haryana High Court. In May 2026, the Supreme Court Collegium approved Justice Sharma's repatriation to the Rajasthan High Court. (ANI)

TRENDING

1
Maharashtra: Safe food a shared responsibility, not just FDA's job, says Tukaram Mundhe

Maharashtra: Safe food a shared responsibility, not just FDA's job, says Tuk...

India
2
Democratic-led states renew challenge to Trump plans to restrict mail-in voting

Democratic-led states renew challenge to Trump plans to restrict mail-in vot...

Global
3
Nepal Floods: RSP's Kharel thanks India, says assistance from neighbours 'significant, essential'

Nepal Floods: RSP's Kharel thanks India, says assistance from neighbours 'si...

Global
4
Shah expresses concern over devastating floods in Nepal, says India stands with neighbouring country

Shah expresses concern over devastating floods in Nepal, says India stands w...

India

PERSPECTIVES AND INSIGHTS

Nepal-China Infrastructure Ambitions Collide With Himalayan Fragility

Fewer Mature Eggs, Similar Birth Chances: New Insight Into IVF Outcomes After Cancer Treatment

Explainable AI Reveals What Shapes Recovery After Prostate Cancer Surgery

A Warming Planet, a Weary Mind: Climate Distress Reaches University Life

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback

Use this form for editorial or site feedback. We usually reply within 2 to 3 working days.

By submitting, you agree that we may use your email address to respond.

Subscribe to our Newsletter  

STANDARDS & POLICIES

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse
Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026