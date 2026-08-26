Himachal: State Civil Supplies Corporation contributes Rs 1 crore towards CM Relief Fund

Vice Chairman, Himachal Pradesh State Civil Supplies Corporation Vishal Chambyal on Wednesday presented a cheque of rupees one crore to Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu on behalf of the corporation towards the Chief Minister Relief Fund here. The Chief Minister thanked them for the noble gesture and said that such contributions go a long way in helping the needy people during distress. He urged the people to generously donate towards this fund.

Chief Secretary KK Pant, Secretary, Food, Civil Supplies and Consumer Affairs Priyanka Basu Ingty, Managing Director HP State Civil Supplies Corporation Rajeshwar Goel and other senior officers were also present on the occasion. Meanwhile, the Revenue, Horticulture and Tribal Development Minister of Himachal Pradesh, Jagat Singh Negi on Wednesday launched a strong attack on the BJP over the ongoing controversy surrounding the Assembly video footage, the National Anthem-Vande Mataram row and Opposition Leader Jai Ram Thakur's allegations, accusing the Opposition of "distorting facts" and misleading the public.

Reacting to BJP claims that the Assembly video clearly establishes what happened during the controversial proceedings, Negi said the footage should be examined in its entirety, arguing that Assembly cameras do not automatically capture every member who interrupts proceedings. Negi explained that when the Speaker grants permission to a member to speak, the Assembly camera focuses on that member. If other legislators interrupt from their seats, the camera generally remains focused on the authorised speaker. (ANI)