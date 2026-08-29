UGC-NET June 2026: NTA to re-conduct exam for English, Commerce, and Sociology on September 9-10; declares results for 84 subjects

The National Testing Agency (NTA) will re-conduct the UGC-NET June 2026 examination for three subjects, namely English, Commerce, and Sociology, from September 9 to 10, according to an official notification. Clarifying the evaluation process for these candidates, the NTA issued an important note stating that candidates appearing for the re-examination may encounter an "Invalid Application Number/Password" message if they attempt to access the scorecard at this stage.

The agency confirmed that results and scorecards for these three subjects will be released only after the re-examination. Meanwhile, the NTA declared the UGC-NET June 2026 results for 84 subjects on Friday. The candidates can access their results and scorecards on the official UGC-NET website, where candidates can log in to view, download, and print their scorecards.

Earlier, the National Testing Agency (NTA) conducted the UGC-NET June 2026 examination from June 22 to 30 across 87 subjects for awarding Junior Research Fellowships, assessing Assistant Professor eligibility, and initiating PhD programme admissions. .However, following multiple complaints regarding errors in these papers, the testing agency constituted a committee to inquire into the matter.

According to the NTA, the panel found that the question papers contained numerous factual, typographical, and translation errors, including misspelt names of prominent scholars, garbled book titles, flaws in question stem wording, grammatical mistakes, and gender/number agreement errors, alongside the repetition of a significant number of previously administered questions. Based on the committee's recommendations, the NTA ordered a re-examination for these three subjects which included English, Commerce and Sociology.

As per the announced schedule, the English paper will be held on September 9 in Shift 1 (9:00 AM to 12:00 PM), Commerce on September 9 in Shift 2 (3:00 PM to 6:00 PM), and Sociology on September 10 in Shift 1 (9:00 AM to 12:00 PM). (ANI)