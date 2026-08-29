RSS annual All India Executive Council Meeting to be held in Indore from October 3-5

The Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) will hold its three-day annual Akhil Bharatiya Karyakari Mandal Baithak, also known as the Diwali Baithak, in Indore from October 3 to 5. The Diwali Baithak will be held as the concluding major organisational meeting during the RSS centenary year. Office-bearers representing all 46 provinces of the Sangh are expected to participate in the meeting.

The office-bearers are likely to discuss the organisation's ongoing activities and the implementation of decisions taken during the centenary year. It will also mark an important phase in the implementation of proposed structural and organisational changes within the RSS. According to sources, the process of implementing these organisational changes is expected to begin after the Diwali Baithak. As part of the proposed restructuring, the existing Prant Pracharak system is set to be replaced with a new arrangement, the Sambhag Pracharak system.

The proposed changes are aimed at bringing about a restructuring of the Sangh's organisational framework and strengthening its functioning at different levels. The Indore meeting is therefore expected to be significant from the organisational perspective, particularly as the RSS, which was formed in 1925, moves towards the next phase following the completion of its centenary-year programmes.

RSS marked its 100th anniversary in October 2025, and the remaining programmes of the Sangh Centenary Year (2025-26) will continue until Vijayadashami on October 20 this year. Sangh held its All India Prant Pracharak meeting in Belagavi, Karnataka, in July, with senior functionaries discussing organisational activities, shakha expansion and programmes linked to its centenary year.

Dr Mohan Bhagwat is in New York as he embarks on a three-nation outreach visit spanning the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. He will address an event at the Infosys Theatre at Madison Square Garden today. (ANI)