Norway mourns King Harald as crowds gather at royal palace

Norwegians were gathering on Saturday ​to say goodbye to King Harald in front ​of the royal palace, where he lies in ‌state, ​with many well-wishers remembering his sense of inclusiveness and tolerance.

Europe's oldest monarch, who emerged from the shadow of his well-loved, extrovert father to become a reformer during more than ‌three decades on the throne, died on Friday at the age of 89. Late on Friday, throngs pressed the streets of Oslo under the pouring rain to watch the funeral cortege as it left Oslo University Hospital, where Harald passed away, to ‌reach the royal palace.

At a later point, Norwegians will be able to pay their respects in front of his coffin ‌inside the royal chapel. When that happens, his coffin will stand on a purple-draped catafalque, with the family wreath attached and the symbols of monarchy, a crown, sword, sceptre and orb, placed on top until the funeral takes place. The date has not yet been made public.

Flags were ⁠flying at ​half-mast throughout the country and portraits ⁠of the late king in gala uniform were everywhere, from bus stops and metro stations to shops, offices and public buildings. TOLERANCE AND INCLUSIVITY

Many mourners ⁠who came on Friday praised Harald's spirit of inclusiveness. One referred to a speech he delivered in 2016 that went viral worldwide, in which ​he said: "Norwegians are girls who love girls, boys who love boys and girls and boys who love each other".

"It ⁠embodies the way he felt about people and the way he wanted us Norwegians to feel about each other," said Mari Eidsvaag, 32, a well-wisher ⁠who ​wore a T-shirt emblazoned with that sentence, a rainbow and a drawing of King Harald. "I think it's a very important statement, especially these days," she told Reuters outside the palace.

As Norwegians mourned Harald, the transition to a ⁠new reign began immediately. Harald's 53-year-old son became Norway's new king the moment his father passed away. He said he would be ⁠known as King Haakon VIII.

King ⁠Haakon, who is expected to speak to the nation in a televised address, will take the oath in front of parliament on Tuesday, when he will swear to defend Norway's ‌constitution and laws.