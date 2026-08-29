No unauthorised absence found in Punjab Horticulture Dept amid employees' mass leave over DA dues

The attendance verification was conducted as per the instructions contained in Punjab Department letter No. 3P1-434 dated August 27, 2026.

ANI | Updated: 29-08-2026 11:44 IST | Created: 29-08-2026 11:44 IST
No unauthorised absence found in Punjab Horticulture Dept amid employees' mass leave over DA dues
Punjab government employees and pensioners hold a statewide strike outside the Deputy Commissioner's office on August 27, 2026 (Photo:ANI). Image Credit: ANI
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No employee of the Directorate of Horticulture, Punjab, was found absent from duty without authorisation during a recent attendance check, the department said in a report submitted to the Director, Department of Horticulture, Punjab Government. The attendance verification was conducted as per the instructions contained in the Punjab Department letter dated August 27, 2026.

In its report, the Directorate of Horticulture stated that the attendance of all employees was checked and all were found present as per the attendance register. The development comes as the mass leave protest by government employees demanding the payment of overdue Dearness Allowance (DA) continues; the Punjab Government has directed all administrative secretaries and heads of departments to submit details of employees found absent from duty without authorisation, taking note of multiple complaints from members of the public over inconvenience caused in accessing services.

In an official communication issued by the Department of Personnel on Thursday, the state government said it had received complaints from various quarters that members of the public were facing inconvenience due to officials not being present at their respective government offices. Taking note of the complaints, the Department of Personnel has asked all Administrative Secretaries and Department Heads to compile and submit the list of absentee employees to the Department of General Administration by end of day on Thursday.

The department has further stated that necessary action would be taken against the employees concerned in accordance with the applicable service rules. This comes after the Punjab State Secretariat in Chandigarh witnessed a complete shutdown on Thursday as government employees staged a mass leave to protest against the state government, demanding the payment of long-overdue Dearness Allowance (DA).

The protest has sparked a political standoff, with the opposition Congress slamming Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann's "autocratic" approach, while the CM maintained that dialogue will only resume once the strike is called off. (ANI)

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