"There is no shortcut in games, only hard work matters": LG Manoj Sinha on National Sports Day

Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha on Saturday emphasised the importance of hard work and dedication in sports and urged athletes from the Union Territory to return to their villages and neighbourhoods to inspire children to pursue sports. Speaking on National Sports Day, Sinha said there were no shortcuts in sports and called on sportspersons to actively contribute to developing a strong sporting culture across Jammu and Kashmir.

"In the field of sports, the spirit of the sportsperson depends upon his dedication. Sports is the honest teacher of a person. There is no shortcut in games. Only hard work matters. I extend congratulations to all the sportspersons from Jammu and Kashmir," Jammu and Kashmir LG Manoj Sinha said on Saturday. Sinha said efforts should be made to promote sports across all districts of Jammu and Kashmir and expressed his desire to see local athletes participate in international sporting events.

"We want to see Jammu and Kashmir growing immensely across all districts. From North to South and East to West, we have to uplift the spirit of games. We want to see our sportspersons taking an active part in international sports as well. We have to train our participants in such a manner as we do for exams. Talent will open ways for you to enter the doors of success; hard work and dedication are all that matter," he added. The Lieutenant Governor also called for greater recognition of local athletes and urged them to become role models for children in their communities.

"I want our local athletes to be recognised and honoured with medals so that the younger generation can be connected with the spirit of India. Therefore, I would like to request all the athletes of Jammu and Kashmir: it is your responsibility to go back to the village or neighbourhood where you were born and inspire the children there to pursue sports and develop their talents," Sinha said. He further urged senior athletes to return to their communities and motivate young children who look up to them.

"I want senior athletes to return to their villages and neighbourhoods and motivate those children for whom they themselves are role models. I believe these responsibilities are not a burden placed on the shoulders of our youth and athletes. Rather, they are an honour greater than any medal," Sinha added. Sinha also encouraged young athletes to make use of proper guidance and leadership to achieve success and contribute to Jammu and Kashmir's development.

"Always remember that with the right leadership and guidance, you can make your nation proud and become an important part of the next chapter of Jammu and Kashmir's story," he concluded. Meanwhile, Union Minister Arjun Ram Meghwal wrote on X, "We Fit, So India Fit." The call by the Prime Minister @narendramodi to dedicate one hour to sports is a commendable step towards a healthy, strong, and developed India."

National Sports Day is observed in India every year on August 29 to mark the birth anniversary of Major Dhyan Chand, one of the country's most celebrated hockey players. The day highlights the importance of sports and physical activity while promoting fitness, discipline, teamwork and sporting excellence. The occasion holds significance for students, families, schools and communities as it encourages people to adopt active and healthy lifestyles. It also provides an opportunity to remember India's rich sporting legacy and recognise the contributions of athletes, coaches and other members of the sporting community. (ANI)