"PM Modi must order filing of FIR": Rahul Gandhi on 'purification' ritual at Kharge rally venue

Lok Sabha LoP Rahul Gandhi demanded immediate registration of an FIR under the SC/ST Act against those who allegedly carried out a 'purification' ritual in Uttarakhand after Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge's visit. Gandhi said the act was a crime and accused the BJP leadership of failing to ensure justice. On the BJP's new organisational structure, he said Congress was not interested, asserting that its fight was against the BJP's ideology and to protect the Constitution.

ANI | Updated: 29-08-2026 14:20 IST | Created: 29-08-2026 14:20 IST
"PM Modi must order filing of FIR": Rahul Gandhi on 'purification' ritual at Kharge rally venue
Lok Sabha Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
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The Lok Sabha Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi on Saturday demanded immediate registration of an FIR under the SC/ST Act against those who allegedly carried out a shuddhikaran 'purification' ritual in Uttarakhand following Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge's visit. Speaking in Delhi, Rahul Gandhi said the alleged act violated the SC/ST Act and constituted a crime.

"This act violates the SC/ST Act. Performing a 'purification' ritual is a crime. Yet, no action has been taken. Therefore, we demand that an FIR be registered immediately against those who carried out this purification ritual in Uttarakhand," Gandhi said. The Congress leader said Prime Minister Narendra Modi claims to represent people belonging to every caste the BJP's state leadership had defended the 'purification' ritual.

"The Prime Minister claims to belong to every caste and to be the Prime Minister of all of India. Yet, the state chief of his party states that the purification was justified," Gandhi said. He demanded that the Prime Minister direct the immediate registration of an FIR against those allegedly involved under the SC/ST Act.

"We want the Prime Minister to immediately order the registration of an FIR against these individuals under the SC/ST Act. It is the duty of both the State Government and the Central Government to ensure that Kharge ji receives justice in Uttarakhand," he said. Responding to a separate question on the BJP's new organisational structure, Rahul Gandhi said he was not interested in the changes within the ruling party.

"To me, the BJP's new organisation and the old one are the same. It makes no difference to me. They can bring in whomever they wish; it doesn't matter to us," Gandhi said. He said the Congress's political battle was based on ideology rather than the BJP's organisational changes.

"Our fight is one of ideology, a fight to save the Constitution. So, let them do whatever they want. We have no interest in it," the Lok Sabha LoP said. (ANI)

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