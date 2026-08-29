"Personal animosity turned into factionalism": Bilaspur Collector on clashes; says Section 163 imposed

Bilaspur Collector Sanjay Agrawal said on Saturday that strict legal action is being taken against individuals who turned personal animosity into factionalism and created disturbance in the city, adding that timely police action averted a major incident. A major incident was averted in Bilaspur due to police alertness after a clash between two groups escalated into stone-pelting, Collector Agrawal said.

He said action is ongoing against those involved in anti-social activities affecting the public, with police monitoring social media and maintaining vigil through patrolling. "Certain individuals turned personal animosity into factionalism; they mobilised people and caused confusion and inconvenience. Strict legal action is being taken against them, and an FIR has been registered. Because of the police's alertness and vigilance, a major incident that could have occurred last night was averted; the police acted swiftly to control the situation by using tear gas and dispersing the crowd. Continuous action is being taken against anyone involved in such anti-social acts that have affected the general public," he told ANI.

The Collector added that prohibitory orders have been imposed in the City Kotwali area to curb disruptive behaviour. He added, "Police teams are also monitoring social media to keep an eye on content that might incite others to engage in negative activities, while maintaining control through patrolling and fixed deployment points. Section 163 of the BNS has been imposed in the City Kotwali area so that action under the IPC can be taken against any anti-social element found engaging in disruptive behaviour. We visited every single street to reassure the public that there is no need to fear, as the administration and police are with them..."

Meanwhile, SSP Singh said normalcy has been restored in the city, and shops have reopened. "In less than ten hours, all shops have reopened, and everyone has resumed their business activities. We have screened the situation via the police; FIRs have been registered against the offenders under serious charges. We have identified around 50 to 60 accused individuals using CCTV footage, as well as drone and camera surveillance. We are in the process of making arrests; some have already been taken into custody, and more arrests are likely by this evening or night," SSP Singh said.

He said seven civilians and two police personnel were injured in the incident. "Seven people sustained injuries. Two police personnel were also injured. A couple of constables were hit in the face, but their condition is normal. Regarding the offenders--regardless of which side they belong to--strict action will be taken against them. That is precisely why the case has been registered; they will all be arrested and will not be released easily," SSP added.

The remarks came after a clash between two groups in Bilaspur escalated into stone-pelting, prompting police to deploy forces at several locations to bring the situation under control. (ANI)