Tribals will face "biggest losses" if UCC is implemented in Chhattisgarh: Former CM Bhupesh Baghel

Congress leader and former Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel on Saturday strongly opposed the proposed Uniform Civil Code, arguing that tribals will be the "biggest" losers if the UCC is implemented in the state. Talking to reporters, the former CM highlighted his longstanding concerns regarding the UCC and its potential social impact. "Even when I was the CM, I had said that tribals will suffer the biggest losses if the UCC becomes law. It should not be done."

Earlier on Friday, UCC Committee Member Shatrughan Singh announced that the high-level committee formed to evaluate the Uniform Civil Code in Chhattisgarh initiated its statewide outreach program to record opinions from regional leaders, institutions, and political representatives. Shatrughan Singh outlined the procedural roadmap and the primary objectives of the interactive sessions.

He said, "The state government has constituted a high-level committee, and this committee is visiting various regions of the state to gauge public opinion. The meeting is the first step in this process; the committee is seeking the views of heads and vice-heads of various institutions, representatives of political parties, and religious leaders. In this initial round, the committee will gather diverse perspectives." The UCC Committee Member emphasised the step-by-step framework established to ensure comprehensive review of all viewpoints.

"Subsequently, the committee will deliberate on these inputs and, after thorough consideration, keeping in mind the unique circumstances of Chhattisgarh, will finalise the nature of the draft to be prepared," he said. Earlier in April, a cabinet meeting chaired by Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai marked a significant step toward legal uniformity and women's empowerment in Chhattisgarh.

The state government initiated the process to implement a Uniform Civil Code (UCC) while also announcing a 50 per cent reduction in property registration charges for women, aiming to strengthen their economic position. The cabinet approved the formation of a high-level committee, headed by retired Justice Ranjana Prakash Desai, to draft the UCC framework.

The move seeks to replace the current system of religion-based personal laws governing marriage, divorce, inheritance, and family matters with a uniform and simplified legal structure. The government believes this will make the justice delivery system more transparent and accessible, while ensuring equal rights, particularly for women. Experts suggest that in a diverse state like Chhattisgarh--home to tribal, rural, and urban communities--a uniform civil code could help reduce legal ambiguities and strengthen social balance. The initiative also holds national significance, as UCC has long been a subject of debate across India. (ANI)