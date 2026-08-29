Man found dead near electric pole in New Delhi; family rejects electrocution findings, claims victim was murdered

A man was found dead near an electric pole within the Anand Vihar police station jurisdiction on Saturday morning, with medical examinations later confirming electrocution as the cause of death. However, following the death of the man, a case of negligence has been registered, police said.

Speaking to ANI, Shahdara DCP Rajendra Prasad Meena detailed the sequence of events following the morning distress call and the subsequent legal actions taken by the police team. He said, "Information was received around 7:00 AM within the jurisdiction of Anand Vihar Police Station about a man found unconscious near a pole. Upon inspection at the scene, it was observed that the deceased was positioned against the pole; one of his legs had slipped into a pit, while his arm and head were resting against the pole. He was immediately rushed to the hospital, where doctors declared him dead. A post-mortem examination was subsequently conducted, which revealed that the cause of death was electrocution. A case of negligence has since been registered at Anand Vihar Police Station, and further proceedings are underway."

However, the family members of the deceased, while speaking to ANI, disputed the official findings, alleging that physical injuries on the body point toward a deliberate homicide rather than an accident. Recalling the final moments before losing contact with her son, the grieving mother, Kishan Pyari, stated, "My son used to go to work in the morning. He was returning late, so I called him. He didn't pick up. Then someone else answered the phone. Later, his phone was switched off."

Similarly, the brother of the deceased, Manish, expressed complete dissatisfaction with the preliminary police assessment and demanded a deeper investigation. "It wasn't electrocution. It's clearly a murder. There's no sign of electric shock at all. There are injuries on his body. He was killed and then dumped there. His name was Sandeep. The police haven't said anything yet. They say the post-mortem is pending. They'll let us know what happened only after the report comes in," he said.

Further investigation is underway. (ANI)