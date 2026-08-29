"We remained stuck for two days": Maharashtra woman recounts ordeal of being stranded in Nepal floods

A Maharashtra woman who returned home after being stranded in Nepal amid the flash flood situation recounted the difficulties faced by her group, saying they remained stuck in Kathmandu for two days after police stopped them from proceeding towards their scheduled train. Varsha Upadhyay, who returned to Maharashtra, said her group of 115 people had arrived in Nepal on August 19 and initially found the weather and surroundings normal, but the situation deteriorated sharply two days before their scheduled return.

"The scenery was beautiful when we arrived on the 19th. However, two days before our scheduled return, the situation there deteriorated significantly, although we were safe in Kathmandu," Upadhyay said. She said the group was scheduled to travel by train to Danapur but was stopped by Kathmandu Police when they attempted to leave.

"We were supposed to catch a train to Danapur, but when we set out, the Kathmandu police stopped us from proceeding. We remained stuck there for two days," she said. Upadhyay said Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis also spoke to the stranded group and encouraged them during the difficult period.

"The Chief Minister assisted us; he spoke with us, offering us great encouragement," she said. "There were 115 of us in total. Some of our group -- specifically those from Patna -- were helped to move forward and board a train," she added.

Her account comes as rescue and relief operations continue in Nepal following the devastating flash floods in the Bhotekoshi river system on August 26. In the Betrawati area of Nuwakot district, the road has been completely washed away and merged into the river, leaving several areas inaccessible even to rescue teams. People stranded in remote and severely affected areas of Rasuwa are being evacuated by helicopter.

As of 8 am on Saturday, the Nepal Army and rescue teams had evacuated 2,265 people, including 163 foreign nationals, by Army helicopters. Another 200 people were rescued through ground operations, while 1,706 injured people received medical treatment at the Emergency Treatment Centre. The Nepal Army has deployed around 6,700 personnel for rescue and relief operations.

According to the National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Authority (NDRRMA), the death toll in the Bhotekoshi flood disaster has risen to 626, while 2,426 people remain missing. Chitwan recorded the highest number of recovered bodies at 233, including human remains, followed by Nawalparasi East with 158, Nuwakot with 51, Gorkha with 48, Nawalparasi West with 47, Dhading with 45, Tanahun with 31 and Rasuwa with 13.

Among those reported missing are 27 Nepal Police personnel, 45 Nepal Army personnel, 13 Armed Police Force personnel, 15 Customs Office personnel and four Immigration Office personnel. India has extended relief and rescue support to Nepal, with the third flight carrying assistance reaching Kathmandu on Friday. Relief supplies were handed over to Nepal's minister Mahabir Pun.

India has also sent an 11-member medical and tunnel rescue team to assist in the relief operations. Nepal President Ramchandra Paudel expressed gratitude to India for its support and solidarity following the disaster.

"On behalf of the Government and the people of Nepal, I extend our deepest gratitude to Your Excellency Smt Droupadi Murmu for your kind concern and also for the generous support and solidarity extended by your government following the recent calamity in Nepal," Paudel said in a post on X. He also condoled the deaths of Indian nationals in the disaster.

"We also offer our heartfelt condolences and profound sympathy to the Government and the people of India for the tragic loss of Indian lives in the disaster of August 26, 2026," Paudel said. According to MEA Spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal, those rescued include 21 Tamil Nadu residents who returned to India on Friday and 63 workers deployed at the Trishuli-I hydropower project.

The Bihar government also facilitated the return of around 100 pilgrims from Maharashtra who were stranded in Kathmandu following the flash floods. They were sent back to their home state by train on Saturday. The rescue operation was carried out on the directions of the Bihar Chief Minister and under the supervision of the Chief Secretary and Principal Secretary of the Disaster Management Department.

Following a request from the Maharashtra government, the Sitamarhi district administration acted on August 28 and safely escorted the pilgrims from the Nepal border to Sitamarhi. (ANI)