Waris Pathan demands arrests over viral video of youths allegedly forced to chant 'Jai Shri Ram' in Mumbai

Reacting to the incident in Lalbaug-Parel in Mumbai following an Eid Milad-un-Nabi procession on Friday, Pathan alleged that some people forced two youths to chant the slogans, while verbally abusing and physically assaulting them.

ANI | Updated: 29-08-2026 15:11 IST | Created: 29-08-2026 15:11 IST
Waris Pathan demands arrests over viral video of youths allegedly forced to chant 'Jai Shri Ram' in Mumbai
AIMIM National Spokesperson Waris Pathan (Photo/ ANI). Image Credit: ANI
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AIMIM national spokesperson Waris Pathan on Saturday demanded the arrest of those allegedly involved in forcing two youths to chant 'Jai Shri Ram' slogans in Mumbai. Reacting to the incident in Lalbaug-Parel in Mumbai following an Eid Milad-un-Nabi procession on Friday, Pathan alleged that some people forced two youths to chant the slogans, while verbally abusing and physically assaulting them.

"You all saw the video that went viral on social media, showing some goons forcing two youths to stand and chant 'Jai Shri Ram' slogans. They were verbally abused and physically assaulted," Pathan said. He said that AIMIM had highlighted the video and urged the Mumbai Police to immediately register an FIR against those allegedly involved and arrest them.

"The Mumbai Police mentioned that an FIR had been registered, but I insisted that an FIR alone wasn't enough; arrests needed to be made," he said. Pathan said that registering an FIR was only the first step and called for further police action against those allegedly responsible for the incident.

The remarks came after the video circulated on social media, prompting calls for police action against the alleged perpetrators. The AIMIM leader reiterated that those allegedly involved in coercing and assaulting the youths should be arrested and appropriate legal action should be taken. (ANI)

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