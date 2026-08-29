Retired Gauhati University professor, husband missing in flood-hit Nepal during Kailash Mansarovar trip

Sarkar, a former professor in the Department of Physics at Gauhati University, had travelled with her husband as part of a 32-member tour group from Kolkata. The group was en route to Kailash Mansarovar via Nepal when they went missing.

ANI | Updated: 29-08-2026 15:29 IST | Created: 29-08-2026 15:29 IST
Retired Gauhati University professor, husband missing in flood-hit Nepal during Kailash Mansarovar trip
Flash flood ravages Nepal's Rasuwa (Photo:ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Retired Gauhati University professor Dipali Sarkar and her husband Manash Ghosh have gone missing in flood-hit Nepal, triggering concern among family, colleagues and locals. Sarkar, a former professor in the Department of Physics at Gauhati University, had travelled with her husband as part of a 32-member tour group from Kolkata. The group was en route to Kailash Mansarovar via Nepal when they went missing.

A resident of Basera Apartment in Lankeshwar, Guwahati, Sarkar's disappearance has caused anxiety among her colleagues, including fellow retired professor Kuntala Patra. Patra said she last communicated with the couple on August 21 and has been unable to reach them since."

"She last contacted us on the 21st, after that we have had no contact," Patra said. Patra said she has contacted the Indian Embassy in Nepal, but no information has been provided so far.

Making an urgent appeal to the government, Patra urged authorities to take immediate steps to trace and rescue Indian nationals stranded and missing in Nepal. Earlier, authorities have recovered 616 bodies as the death toll of the August 26 flash flood in Rasuwa district of Nepal continues to rise, while 2301 people were injured and rescued, Nepal Police said.

As the flash flood hit the Bhotekoshi river system on August 26, Chitwan district witnessed the highest death toll of 233, followed by 158 in Nawalparasi (East), 48 in Gorkha, 47 in Nawalparasi (West), 45 in Dhading, 41 in Nuwakot, 31 in Tanahun and 13 in Rasuwa. According to Nepal Police, 1,422 people were rescued from Nuwakot, 676 from Rasuwa and three from Dhading.

A total of 4,811 police personnel have been deployed for rescue and relief in flood-hit areas of Nepal. The Himalayan nation only has the capacity to store about 350 bodies in morgues nationwide, which has led to a shortage of space to store the bodies until the families identify and claim them.

Rescue operations in Nepal's Trishuli region have been temporarily suspended as heavy rain intensified, raising the river level and forcing authorities to halt helicopter operations due to adverse weather conditions. The worsening weather conditions have also prompted authorities to evacuate people from areas surrounding the rising river as a precautionary measure, officials said.

Meanwhile, Nepal Police said that the road section between Kathmandu and Mugling is fully operational, with only a one-kilometre stretch at Baireni Bazar in Dhading operating under one-way traffic. (ANI)

TRENDING

1
Maharashtra: 19-year-old youth found dead with head injuries in Vashi's Mini Seashore

Maharashtra: 19-year-old youth found dead with head injuries in Vashi's Mini...

India
2
From Anand to Erdogmus: Five generations of chess talent to come together at GCL Season 4

From Anand to Erdogmus: Five generations of chess talent to come together at...

Global
3
"TVK will move from 108 successful constituencies to all 234 assembly seats": Tamil Nadu minister Sampath Kumar

"TVK will move from 108 successful constituencies to all 234 assembly seats"...

India
4
"End of matter, no need for further discussion": Congress' KN Rajanna on Nagendra's resignation

"End of matter, no need for further discussion": Congress' KN Rajanna on Nag...

India

PERSPECTIVES AND INSIGHTS

Central Asia’s Carbon Problem Starts With How Much Energy Its Economy Wastes

The Next Health Emergency Will Test Whether COVID-19 Actually Changed Healthcare

A Healthier Future for Women: WHO Unveils South-East Asia’s Reproductive Care Strategy to 2030

Can Better Forecasts Help Ethiopia Navigate Currency Reform, Inflation and Rising Debt Risks?

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback

Use this form for editorial or site feedback. We usually reply within 2 to 3 working days.

By submitting, you agree that we may use your email address to respond.

Subscribe to our Newsletter  

STANDARDS & POLICIES

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse
Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026