Women tie Rakhi to Madhya Pradesh CM during Balaghat visit

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav on Saturday visited several villages in Balaghat district under the Jan-Vishwas Abhiyan and interacted with the local residents. He enquired about their well-being, discussed their issues and requirements, and reviewed the benefits they were receiving under various government schemes. While travelling to Lanji during his Balaghat visit, he stopped his vehicle in Dewarbeli village and interacted with local residents. During the interaction, women tied Rakhi on the Chief Minister's wrist.

The Chief Minister also extended his greetings and said affection and blessings of women have always been a source of inspiration and energy for him. The Chief Minister added Raksha Bandhan is not only a festival celebrating the bond between brothers and sisters, but also a celebration of affection and trust.

The Chief Minister announced a Rs 225 crore development and livelihood initiative for 100 villages in Balaghat, with a focus on strengthening social infrastructure and creating employment opportunities in areas previously affected by Naxalism. Under the Rs 225-crore initiative, development works will be undertaken through various departments, including Panchayat and Rural Development, Energy, Education, Industries, Women and Child Development, AYUSH, Food, Fisheries, Health, Public Health Engineering, Agriculture, Animal Husbandry, Horticulture, Tribal Affairs and Tourism.

Yadav said that the target is not only to build roads, but to connect roads with markets, villages with employment and youth with opportunities. He added MSMEs and local industries would be promoted to create employment and self-employment opportunities for local youth. Agriculture, dairy, animal husbandry, fisheries, horticulture and food processing would be developed as avenues to increase rural household incomes. (ANI)