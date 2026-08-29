"End of matter, no need for further discussion": Congress' KN Rajanna on Nagendra's resignation

Congress leader K N Rajanna on Saturday said that the reasons behind B Nagendra's resignation were already known to everyone and there was no need for any further discussion on the issue. Speaking to ANI in Bengaluru, Rajanna said the matter was over and should not be elaborated upon.

"...The resignation is already there for so many reasons. The reasons for the resignation are well known to everybody, so I cannot elaborate. It is all right; it is over. It is the end of the matter. There is no need for any discussion on that issue," he said. Nagendra's resignation has been a subject of political discussion in Karnataka, with developments drawing attention within the state Congress and opposition circles.

Earlier, Karnataka Chief Minister DK Shivakumar said on Saturday that Minister B Nagendra has submitted his resignation to avoid embarrassment to the Congress party, and a final decision on the resignation will be taken after discussions with the party high command. "Minister Nagendra has submitted his resignation to avoid embarrassment to the party. After discussing with the party high command, a final decision will be taken tomorrow morning," Shivakumar said.

Speaking to the media at Ravindra Kalakshetra, Shivakumar said Nagendra submitted his resignation after being hurt by "false allegations" levelled by the Opposition and the disruption of Assembly proceedings. CM Shivakumar added that "Nagendra has submitted his resignation letter, hurt by the false allegations by the opposition and the disruption being caused to the proceedings of the House.

He further accused the BJP of making allegations against Nagendra that were "far from the truth" and said the minister, "a Dalit and Scheduled Caste leader", had defeated senior BJP leaders in elections. He said, "BJP in opposition is making false allegations with issues far from the truth. Nagendra, who is a Dalit and Scheduled Caste leader, has contested and won twice against senior leaders of BJP. For this reason, false allegations far from the truth are being levelled against him."

"Nagendra has proved today that he is always ready to sacrifice for the party. I am confident that he will soon come out clean from these allegations in the investigation," the Chief Minister added. Karnataka Minister B Nagendra on Friday announced his resignation from the state Cabinet, saying he was stepping down voluntarily amid allegations by the Opposition over the alleged Valmiki Corporation scam. (ANI)