Maharashtra: 19-year-old youth found dead with head injuries in Vashi's Mini Seashore

The deceased has been identified as Sujalkumar Mahato, who worked at a Chinese hotel in Koparkhairane.

ANI | Updated: 29-08-2026 17:43 IST | Created: 29-08-2026 17:43 IST
Maharashtra: 19-year-old youth found dead with head injuries in Vashi's Mini Seashore
Representative Image (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
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Panic gripped the usually quiet Mini Seashore area in Vashi after the body of a 19-year-old youth was found in a pool of blood in the early hours of Saturday, police said. The deceased has been identified as Sujalkumar Mahato, who worked at a Chinese hotel in Koparkhairane.

According to preliminary information, the incident took place at around 4 am, when an unidentified assailant allegedly attacked Sujalkumar multiple times on the head with a sharp-edged weapon. He succumbed to his injuries at the spot. The accused fled the scene taking advantage of the darkness.

"The investigation is underway. Several teams have been deployed to trace the accused. The exact motive behind the murder will be established during the course of the investigation", Shashikant Chandekar, Senior Police Inspector, said. The forensic team collected crucial evidence from the crime scene, while several police teams have been deployed to trace and arrest the accused.

The motive behind the murder has not yet been established. Police are investigating the case from all possible angles. The use of a sharp weapon has also triggered discussions about the possible activity of a "Koyta gang" in the area. However, police have not officially confirmed the involvement of any organised gang in the murder. (ANI)

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