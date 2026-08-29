TSMC's Q2 employee bonuses rise more than 50% year-on-year

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co. (TSMC) has increased its second-quarter employee bonuses by more than 50 percent from a year earlier, as the world's largest contract chipmaker posted record earnings in the three-month period, Focus Taiwan CNA English News reported. TSMC distributed its second-quarter bonuses to employees on Friday. According to the chipmaker's financial data, employee bonuses for the April-June period totaled NT$36 billion (US$1.14 billion), up more than 50 percent from a year earlier.

During the April-June period, TSMC posted NT$706.56 billion in net profit, up 77.4 percent from a year earlier and 23.4 percent from a quarter earlier, according to Focus Taiwan CNA English News. Second-quarter earnings per share (EPS) rose to NT$27.25, compared with NT$15.36 a year earlier and NT$22.08 in the first quarter, TSMC said.

The record quarterly net profit reflected strong global demand for high-performance computing devices, Internet of Things applications and consumer electronics products, according to TSMC. TSMC's financial data also showed that employee bonuses for the first half of this year totaled NT$70.35 billion, up 54.3 percent from a year earlier.

In the first six months of this year, TSMC posted NT$1.28 trillion in net profit, up 68.3 percent from a year earlier, while EPS rose to NT$49.32 from NT$29.30 a year earlier, Focus Taiwan CNA English News reported. With TSMC allocating more of its profits to enhance social sustainability as part of its efforts to give back to Taiwan, growth in employee bonuses lagged behind the increase in net profit during the six-month period. Nevertheless, the increase so far this year exceeded the roughly 30 percent growth recorded in 2025.

Sources said TSMC distributes half of its employee bonuses on a quarterly basis and pays the remaining half after the shareholders' meeting the following year. (ANI)