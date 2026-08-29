​Europe is ​making ‌statements suggesting that it ​regards Russia as an "adversary ‌and even an enemy," Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Saturday, ‌adding that Moscow sees no ‌prospect of improved relations between Russia and the European Union. It was ⁠not ​immediately ⁠clear which statements Peskov was referring to. ⁠He added that the EU's ​current politicians are confrontational towards Russia, "not ⁠only in words but also ⁠in deeds".

"They ​are mobilising Europe's military capabilities and directing them ⁠against our country, whilst taking a ⁠direct ⁠part in hostilities against us," Peskov said.