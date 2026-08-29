UP: Health Department in Varanasi issues guidelines to prevent Swine Flu

The Chief Medical Officer (CMO) of Varanasi, Dr NP Singh, has issued necessary guidelines to health department officials to prevent swine flu (Influenza-A/H1N1) and to raise public awareness about the disease. He has directed them to reserve the required number of beds at district-level hospitals as well as all community health centres and to ensure the availability of essential medicines used in the treatment of swine flu.

The CMO stated that swine flu is a contagious respiratory disease. It can spread through contact with respiratory droplets emitted by an infected person coughing, sneezing, or speaking. Therefore, timely identification of symptoms and appropriate treatment are crucial. These are the main symptoms of swine flu. A person infected with swine flu may typically experience fever, cough, sore throat, runny or stuffy nose, headache, body and muscle aches, extreme fatigue, and weakness. In some cases, vomiting or diarrhoea may also occur.

It is especially important to seek immediate medical attention if symptoms appear in the elderly, young children, pregnant women, and those with pre-existing medical conditions. Keep these things in mind for prevention: Cover your nose and mouth with a handkerchief or tissue when coughing or sneezing.

Wash your hands regularly with soap and water or use hand sanitiser. Avoid crowded places if you have a fever, cough, or other respiratory symptoms. Avoid contact with infected or sick people. Do not dispose of used tissues in public. Get adequate rest and drink plenty of fluids. Do not take antibiotics or other medications without medical advice, the CMO said. Instructions to upload information of symptomatic individuals on the portal: CMO Singh has directed all concerned officials and health centre in-charges to ensure timely identification, medical examination, treatment, and referral, as needed, of individuals with swine flu symptoms. Necessary information related to such identified individuals should be uploaded in a timely manner to the designated portal to ensure effective monitoring and control of the disease at the district level. He has also directed regular reviews of the availability of essential medicines, testing, and treatment resources at health institutions.

The Chief Medical Officer has appealed to the public not to panic if they notice swine flu symptoms, but to seek timely medical advice. Ignore any rumours regarding the disease and seek treatment only as directed by a doctor. Swine flu infection can be effectively controlled through caution, hygiene, and timely treatment. Dos and Don'ts: Wash hands frequently with soap. Cover your mouth when coughing/sneezing. Seek medical advice if you have symptoms. Get adequate rest and fluids. What not to do: Do not take medicine without medical advice. Avoid crowds if you have symptoms. Do not ignore the illness. Do not believe rumours. (ANI)