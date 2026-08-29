BJP turning Goa into prime destination for criminals, claims AAP's Valmiki Naik

Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) Goa President Valmiki Naik on Saturday placed the blame for the targeted shooting outside a hotel in Porvorim on the growing gun culture and law and order problems squarely on Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant. According to a release, addressing the media the morning after the shocking incident, Naik expressed shock and stated that a culture of guns and casino-related crimes is becoming rampant under the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), while criminals now consider Goa a prime location to either commit crimes or hide out from the law.

"Such incidents have been happening much more frequently in Goa, especially since the BJP government came to power in 2012. The law and order situation has completely slipped out of their hands," he said. Further, he criticised the Chief Minister, who also holds the Home Ministry portfolio, saying that he seems to have completely abdicated his responsibility in law and order if a shootout can happen right in front of the North Goa Police headquarters.

"The biggest fear regarding this issue is that this incident occurred right in front of the North Goa District Headquarters, meaning right in front of the police station, from where the casino is visible. In such a place, without any fear, these people came carrying guns and opened fire on the businessman who is the director of the casino. This shows that these criminal elements have no fear of the police either," he said. He further underlined that this shooting took place just two days before the assembly session, when security protocols should be at the max in Porvorim. He highlighted that Pramod Sawant seems to think that preventive measures are only for protesters and not criminals, the press note said.

"The place where this happened is where the Goa Legislative Assembly is located, and the assembly session is set to start in two days. Normally, security is increased, checkpoints are set up, and complete security measures are taken before a session," he underlined. Criticising the Goa CM, he said that Sawant has failed to maintain law and order in the state. He further mocked Sawant, saying that he must be busy worrying about his "impending defeat" in the 2027 Goa Assembly elections.

"The Home Minister and Chief Minister Pramod Sawant is failing to handle Goa's law and order. His mind is elsewhere; perhaps he is busy with politics because of the upcoming elections, worrying about his impending defeat," he remarked. AAP Goa Vice President Manuel Cardoso said that Goa's reputation as a tourist destination is at stake, adding that if a big businessman is not safe a stone's throw from the assembly and North Goa HQ. He questioned how the tourists will feel safe in such an environment.

Echoing a similar sentiment, AAP leader Jack Sukhija stated that the gun culture that has taken hold under the BJP must be eradicated, the press noted. (ANI)