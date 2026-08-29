"Shouldn't be given just because someone won Champions League or World Cup": Mourinho criticises "politicisation" of Ballon d'Or

Speaking ahead of his side's La Liga clash against Malaga, Real Madrid manager Jose Mourinho gave his take on the Ballon d'Or award, the highest individual award in the sport, saying that it should not be given to someone just because they won the UEFA Champions League or the FIFA World Cup. Real Madrid will play their second home match of La Liga season when they take on Malaga at Santiago Bernabeu on Sunday. Ahead of the match during the post-match presser, Mourinho made some shocking statements about the award, saying that it has a "political character" and he does not like politics being involved in the award.

Ousmane Dembele was given the 2025 Ballon d'Or award, who played a crucial role in the club's historic treble of the first-ever UEFA Champions League, Ligue 1, the top-flight French league and the domestic cup honours, scoring 35 goals and providing 16 assists during the 2024-25 season. Speaking on the award, Mourinho said, as quoted by Goal.com, "It is a wonderful award on an individual level. This award enters the personal history of a certain player. There are around 12 players at a very high level, and we have 3 or 4 of them (at Real Madrid)."

He added: "For me, the Ballon d'Or should go to those players we miss forever when they retire. I miss Maradona, (Ronaldo) Nazario, Messi, Zidane and Matthaus. You cannot give the Ballon d'Or to players just because they won the Champions League or the World Cup. If you want to reward the Champions League winner, then give the Ballon d'Or to Luis Enrique (PSG manager and former Spain, Barcelona/Real Madrid star)." Continuing his opinion, he said that Spain manager Luis de la Fuente deserves the award, having led Spain to the FIFA WC for the second time and the first time since 2010.

"As for Spain, De la Fuente definitely deserves it. This is the greatest honour. The best in the world is something else, it does not have to be from Paris Saint-Germain or Spain. There are two or three or four, and we know who they are. We know where they are, they are here. We know who made history individually this summer," he said. "The Ballon d'Or has a political character, and if politics gets involved, I do not like that," he signed off. (ANI)