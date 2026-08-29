External inquiry panel to probe death of IIT student starts functioning

The external inquiry committee constituted following the death of an MSc student on August 22 has started functioning, while an External Ombudsperson will be appointed next week, IIT Delhi said on Saturday.

ANI | Updated: 29-08-2026 20:57 IST | Created: 29-08-2026 20:57 IST
External inquiry panel to probe death of IIT student starts functioning
Indian Institute of Technology, Delhi (Photo/IIT Delhi). Image Credit: ANI
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The external inquiry committee constituted following the death of an MSc student on August 22 has started functioning, while an External Ombudsperson will be appointed next week, IIT Delhi said on Saturday. In a post on X, IIT Delhi said that the welfare of students and their mental well-being remain an absolute priority for the institute.

The institute shared updates stating that it had committed to a set of specific steps based on discussions with the student representatives and other students in the wake of the tragic incident involving the untimely demise of an MSc student on August 22, 2026. "The external inquiry committee announced by the Institute has started functioning. The External Ombudsperson will be appointed next week. The Institute support for the deceased student's family from the benevolent fund has been approved, and a separate fund with voluntary contributions from faculty, students, staff, and alumni has been created," it said.

IIT Delhi said it is committed to treating students as active stakeholders and to taking proactive, sustained and measurable steps to safeguard their academic welfare and mental health. "The Institute will continue to strengthen its systems and take all necessary measures to ensure that students receive the support and care they need throughout their academic journey," it said.

Amid heightened concerns and student protests following the tragic death by alleged suicide of a 31-year-old MSc Physics student, Rishikesh, on campus on August 22, IIT Delhi had issued a detailed statement outlining measures implemented to enhance student well-being, ease academic stress, and bolster mental healthcare support on campus. (ANI)

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