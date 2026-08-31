Delhi Police arrest driver, conductor for alleged gang-rape of 16-year-old inside sleeper bus

The incident reportedly occurred on the night of August 4 in a sleeper bus in the Kashmere Gate area. The police have arrested the bus driver, Kuldeep, and the conductor, Sandeep, in connection with the case.

ANI | Updated: 31-08-2026 10:04 IST | Created: 31-08-2026 10:04 IST
Delhi Police arrest driver, conductor for alleged gang-rape of 16-year-old inside sleeper bus
Representative Image ( File photo/ ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

A 16-year-old student from Uttar Pradesh was allegedly subjected to a brutal gang-rape aboard a moving sleeper bus that travelled nearly 47 kilometres across the national capital region before the suspects abandoned her near a major transit terminal, police said. The incident reportedly occurred on the night of August 4 in a sleeper bus in the Kashmere Gate area. The police have arrested the bus driver, Kuldeep, and the conductor, Sandeep, in connection with the case.

According to police sources, the victim is a Class 11 student hailing from the Mainpuri district of Uttar Pradesh. Detailing the sequence of events on August 4, Delhi police officials said that the student had left home without informing her family after a disagreement and was on her way to visit her cousin in Noida. Due to heavy rain and darkness, the student mistakenly got off at Pari Chowk. Just then, an empty sleeper bus passed by.

The victim sought assistance after getting stranded in heavy rain and signalled the bus to stop, and it halted. The driver and conductor let her board, claiming the bus was going to Noida Sector-63. It is alleged that shortly after the bus started moving, the conductor began making obscene advances toward the victim.

According to the victim, the driver and conductor subsequently raped her and threatened to kill her when she resisted. The accused dropped the victim off on the Ring Road near the Kashmere Gate bus terminal late at night and fled the scene. A terrified student contacted the Kashmere Gate police and reported the entire incident. Police have arrested both accused individuals from a bus parking lot in Timarpur and seized the sleeper bus used in the crime, which is undergoing forensic examination.

According to police sources, the accused took the bus to a workshop in Surajpur for repairs following a mechanical breakdown. Describing how the accused exploited the vehicle's curtained interior to conceal the crime during the late-night journey, the police informed that after the repairs were completed, the driver and conductor were driving the empty bus to Timarpur when they encountered the student at Pari Chowk.

The bus covered a distance of approximately 47 kilometres from Pari Chowk to Kashmere Gate. Since it was a sleeper bus equipped with curtains, passersby could not see inside. Further investigation underway. (ANI)

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