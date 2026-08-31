Former Madras HC judge V Sivagnanam missing after Nepal floods, Delhi Tamil Advocates Association seeks CJI's help

Former Madras High Court judge and Supreme Court Senior Advocate Justice V Sivagnanam (Retd.) has remained untraceable in Nepal since the devastating flash flood struck the country's Rasuwa region on August 26, prompting the Delhi Tamil Advocates Association to seek the immediate intervention of Chief Justice of India (CJI) Surya Kant. The appeal comes amid the large-scale devastation caused by the flash floods in Nepal's Rasuwa district and adjoining areas after a sudden surge in the Bhotekoshi River. The disaster severely damaged roads, bridges and other infrastructure, while hundreds of people, including pilgrims and foreign tourists, were reported missing. Rescue operations have been continuing in difficult conditions.

In a letter dated August 30, the Delhi Tamil Advocates Association urged the CJI to intervene and extend assistance in tracing Justice Sivagnanam. The Association requested that the appeal be forwarded to the Government of India and the concerned authorities for immediate action to establish his whereabouts and ensure his safe return to India. According to the letter, Justice Sivagnanam had travelled to Nepal as part of a group of Tamil pilgrims. His presence with the group was recorded in a photograph taken inside the bus.

The Association said Justice Sivagnanam spoke to his wife over a WhatsApp call in the early hours of August 26. Since that call, however, there has been no further communication from him. The family later received information from members of another bus who were rescued near the APF Nepal Border Outpost at Timure. They reportedly told the family that Justice Sivagnanam's bus was located only around 100 to 200 metres from their bus.

The proximity of the two buses when the disaster struck has intensified concerns about the retired judge's safety and whereabouts, particularly as Timure and surrounding parts of Rasuwa were among the areas severely affected by the flooding. The Association has therefore appealed for coordinated efforts by Indian and Nepalese authorities to locate Justice Sivagnanam and provide assistance to him if he is found stranded or injured.

Justice Sivagnanam has had a judicial career spanning nearly 34 years and served as a judge of the Madras High Court. Following his retirement, he was designated a Senior Advocate by the Supreme Court with effect from July 23, 2025. The appeal was submitted by Dr. Ram Sankar, Secretary of the Delhi Tamil Advocates Association, under the guidance of its Patron President, Justice S. Nagamuthu (Retd.), Senior Advocate, and President P. V. Yogeswaran, Advocate-on-Record.

The Association has expressed grave concern over the retired judge's safety and urged the CJI to use his good office to ensure that every possible step is taken to trace Justice Sivagnanam and facilitate his safe return to India. (ANI)