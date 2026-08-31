Delhi: Rajnath Singh visits Nepal embassy, writes condolence message over flash flood devastation

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Monday visited the Nepal embassy in New Delhi and conveyed condolences to the families affected by the devastating flash floods in Nepal, reaffirming India's support to the neighbouring country during this difficult time.

ANI | Updated: 31-08-2026 14:07 IST | Created: 31-08-2026 14:07 IST
Delhi: Rajnath Singh visits Nepal embassy, writes condolence message over flash flood devastation
Defence Minister Rajnath Singh writes a message in the condolence book at the Nepal Embassy in New Delhi, expressing grief over the loss of lives and devastation caused by flash floods in Nepal (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
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Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Monday visited the Nepal embassy in New Delhi and conveyed condolences to the families affected by the devastating flash floods in Nepal, reaffirming India's support to the neighbouring country during this difficult time. Singh also wrote a message in the condolence book at the embassy, expressing grief over the loss of lives and large-scale destruction caused by the disaster.

"On behalf of the government and people of India, I extend my deepest condolences to the people of Nepal and their Government, on the loss of precious lives and large-scale devastation caused by the flash flood on 26 August 2026," Singh wrote. "This tragic natural calamity has affected citizens of Nepal along with a number of foreign nationals, including Indian nationals. Our thoughts and prayers are with the families of those who lost their lives in this disaster. We hope for speedy recovery of those who were injured," he added.

Emphasising India's support for Nepal, Singh wrote, "As a close friend and partner, and 'Sukh Dukh Ke Saathi', India has always stood by Nepal. In this trying time also, we stand shoulder to shoulder with our Nepali brothers and sisters and are committed to support Nepal's efforts for search, rescue and rehabilitation." Singh's visit comes as Nepal continues to deal with the aftermath of one of its worst natural disasters, with the death toll from flash floods rising to 903, according to the latest data released by Nepal's National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Authority (NDRRMA).

The disaster has left around 4,247 people missing, while 10,451 people have been rescued so far, the authority said. Meanwhile, India's Ambassador to Nepal Naveen Srivastava on Monday said that three Indian nationals and their Nepali colleague, who were affected by flash floods in Nepal's Rasuwa district, were rescued by the Nepali Army.

Sharing an update on X, Srivastava said he met the rescued individuals from Chilime village, which was severely affected by the floods, and thanked the Nepali Army for its assistance. "Met 3 Indian nationals and their Nepali colleague, who were rescued by Nepali Army from Chilime village, that was badly affected by flash floods in #Rasuwa. We thank the Nepali army for their help. @IndiainNepal is facilitating their return to India," he posted.

According to NDRRMA, Chitwan recorded the highest number of casualties with 272 deaths, followed by Nawalparasi (East) with 207, Nawalparasi (West) with 151, Nuwakot with 95, Gorkha with 62, Dhading with 55, Tanahun with 37 and Rasuwa with 24. The missing persons include Nepal Police personnel, Nepal Army personnel, Armed Police Force personnel, Customs Office personnel and Immigration Office personnel. Rasuwa and Nuwakot reported the highest number of missing cases, while several hydropower project workers and foreign nationals also remain unaccounted for.

Rescue and recovery operations are continuing across flood-affected areas. The Nepal Army has carried out aerial rescues of hundreds of foreigners and thousands of Nepali citizens as authorities continue efforts to locate missing persons and provide relief. (ANI)

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