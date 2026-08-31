Union Minister JP Nadda reviews progress of rural Health Training Centre, Najafgarh

Union Minister for Health & Family Welfare JP Nadda on Monday chaired a review meeting to assess the progress of the Rural Health Training Centre (RHTC), Najafgarh, and reviewed the implementation of initiatives aimed at strengthening patient care, infrastructure, manpower, academic activities and digital health systems at the Centre, as per the release. Reviewing the progress since the meeting held on April 13, Nadda directed all concerned agencies and institutions to ensure timely completion of ongoing works and coordinated implementation of planned interventions.

He emphasised close monitoring of deliverables, timely availability of manpower and equipment, and continued focus on quality patient care and medical training. The Centre's OPD and Emergency services are fully operational, along with the Anti-Rabies Vaccination Centre, Anti-Snake Venom Centre and other supporting facilities, viz., Jan Aushadhi Kendra, CSSD, laboratory and ambulance services. The Minor Operation Theatre is functional.

RHTC Najafgarh has also been onboarded onto MedLeapR, enabling electronic patient records, and onto PM-JAY under Ayushman Bharat, facilitating access to services for eligible beneficiaries. RHTC is progressing towards NQAS certification of its UPHCs and development of Model PHCs, the release said. On an average monthly basis, RHTC recorded around 47,000 OPD consultations and 9,000 emergency attendances, besides 221 minor procedures done in August, 2026. TB symptom screening has been integrated into routine OPD and PHC interactions under the TB Mukt Bharat Abhiyan.

RHTC is collaborating with other Central Government institutions, including Safdarjung Hospital, ABVIMS, Dr. RML Hospital and NIMR, for strengthening clinical manpower, training, digital systems, procurement and research. The Centre has also joined the One Nation One Subscription (ONOS) initiative. During the review, Nadda noted that RHTC Najafgarh has made significant progress in strengthening its clinical manpower and services.

He further reiterated the importance of coordinated and time-bound action to further develop RHTC Najafgarh as a comprehensive centre for patient care, medical education, nursing and allied health training, and community-orientated healthcare. The meeting was attended by Union Health Secretary Punya Salila Srivastava; Director General of Health Services, Loveneesh G Krishna; Joint Secretaries Saurabh Jain, Dr Manashvi Kumar & GS Chitra along with Director, VMMC & Safdarjung Hospital Dr Kavita Rani Sharma; Director, RHTC Najafgarh Dr BK Kundu; and other senior officers of the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare. (ANI)