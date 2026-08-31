Pentagon signs 7-year deals to increase missile production

​The ‌Pentagon said on Monday ​it secured ‌seven-year agreements with General Dynamics Ordnance and Tactical ‌Systems (GD-OTS) and Lockheed ‌Martin to increase missile production.

The agreements are ⁠designed ​to "increase ⁠production quantities and accelerate delivery ⁠schedules for critical missile subcomponents ​supporting the Terminal ⁠High Altitude Area Defense (THAAD) and ⁠Patriot ​Advanced Capability-3 Missile Segment Enhancement (PAC-3 ⁠MSE) interceptor programs," the Pentagon ⁠said.