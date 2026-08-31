Bihar, Jharkhand signs Son River water-sharing MoU in presence of Amit Shah

A historic Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) was signed between the governments of Bihar and Jharkhand in New Delhi on Monday to resolve the long-pending Son River water-sharing agreement, in the presence of Union Home Minister Amit Shah. The agreement was signed during a high-level meeting chaired by the Union Home Minister. The historic event was attended by Bihar Chief Minister Samrat Choudhary and Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren, alongside Union Jal Shakti Minister CR Paatil and senior bureaucratic delegations from both state governments and the Ministry of Home Affairs.

Earlier on Friday, Shah attended the 'Lok Darbar' programme at BKM School in Bopal, Ghuma, Shela and surrounding areas of the Ghatlodia Assembly Constituency. Addressing the citizens present at the Lok Darbar, Shah said that his relationship with the citizens of this area has been warm and family-like for more than 30 years.

Referring to the recent situation caused by heavy rainfall of around 20-21 inches, he said that the unexpected and intense rainfall had caused inconvenience to the residents of the area. He stated that ground-level planning for the permanent drainage of rainwater was initiated from the very next day after the floodwaters receded. Assuring the residents of the area, he said that robust and time-bound planning has been undertaken so that even if the area receives around 30 inches of rainfall in the future, water does not accumulate in housing societies and homes.

Special arrangements have also been made for a drinking water pipeline from Jaspur for Bopal, Ghuma, Shela and newly developed surrounding areas, through which all residents will receive an adequate supply of pure Narmada drinking water in the coming time. He stated that this area, which once had a Gram Panchayat, has today witnessed unprecedented development in roads and infrastructure, including metro, AMTS, flyovers, drainage and sports complexes, under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel. (ANI)