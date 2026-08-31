Delhi hosts 'Badariya' festival celebrating monsoon, folk culture

The Delhi Government hosted 'Badariya: A Monsoon Farewell Festival' at Talkatora Stadium, celebrating India's rich cultural heritage through music, folk traditions and performances. The event celebrated India's rich cultural heritage, with performances highlighting Bhojpuri and Maithili traditions along with folk culture from Bihar, Uttar Pradesh and Purvanchal.

Padma awardee folk singer Malini Awasthi was the highlight of the evening, performing Kajri, Thumri and other traditional songs. Several artists also presented folk music and dance inspired by the monsoon season. Union Minister Harsh Malhotra and Delhi Minister Kapil Mishra attended the event.

Malhotra said such cultural programmes help strengthen Delhi's identity, while Mishra said the government is working to make the capital a major cultural hub and provide different communities a platform to showcase their traditions. Meanwhile, Soundscapes of India (SOI) 2026 is set to bring Indian musicians, international artists and music industry professionals together in New Delhi as the festival returns for its third edition from August 29 to 31.

Organised by the Indian Performing Right Society Ltd. (IPRS) in collaboration with the Ministry of Culture through Sangeet Natak Akademi and the Indira Gandhi National Centre for the Arts, the three-day event will be held at the Dr Ambedkar International Centre. According to a release, the festival will feature more than 25 bands and over 150 artists from across India. Participants from more than 20 countries and 15 Indian states are expected to be part of the event. Four international acts from Indonesia, Egypt, Nepal and the UK will also perform.

The programme will cover a wide range of music, including Indian classical, folk and indigenous music, fusion, jazz, rock, hip-hop, electronic, contemporary and experimental sounds. Along with performances, SOI 2026 will include artist pitching sessions, meetings with international festival programmers, workshops, mentoring sessions and discussions with music industry professionals. The organisers said these sessions are aimed at helping Indian artists connect with people involved in festivals, labels, publishing, live shows and bookings. (ANI)