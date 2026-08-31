"Testament to leadership of Modi Ji": Amit Shah hails India's 7.8 per cent GDP growth in Q1 FY 2026-27

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Monday hailed India's 7.8 per cent GDP growth in the first quarter (Q1) of the financial year 2026-27, describing it as a testament to the visionary leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Taking to social media platform X, Union Home Minister Amit Shah stated that the Indian economy is growing from "strength to strength" despite global uncertainties.

"Indian economy growing from strength to strength against global odds under Modi govt. Once again, the Indian economy has trumped global uncertainties and secured a GDP growth of 7.8% in Q1 of FY 2026-27. This stands as a testament to the visionary leadership of Modi Ji, which has filled our nation with resilience to emerge successful regardless of how severe the global storm is. My heartiest congratulations to every citizen on this remarkable achievement," Shah posted. Nitin Nabin also lauded the achievement, describing the country's economic trajectory as an "unstoppable juggernaut."

"Bharat's economic juggernaut surges ahead, driven by the collective dream of 140 crore Indians. India records a robust 7.8% GDP growth in Q1 of FY 2026-27, reflecting the resilience and collective strength of its people. Under the visionary leadership of Hon'ble Prime Minister Narendra Modi Ji, India's economic momentum continues to gather pace as we march confidently towards a Viksit Bharat," Nabin said in a post on X. Joining in, Uttarakhand CM Pushkar Singh Dhami also lauded the figures, noting that the growth reflects the resolve for a 'Viksit Bharat' (Developed India).

"Under the able leadership and guidance of the Honourable Prime Minister, the splendid 7.8% growth in India's GDP during the first quarter of the financial year 2026-27 is a testament to the country's strong and dynamic economy. This remarkable growth, achieved amidst global challenges, reflects the strength of the resolve for a developed and self-reliant India," Dhami said. Taking note of the current GDP, BJP National Spokesperson Pradeep Bhandari launched a sharp attack on Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, demanding an apology for his previous remarks on the economy.

"An apology to the nation is in order because Rahul Gandhi had labelled the Indian economy a dead economy. The latest figures regarding India's GDP and growth rate reveal that India is the fastest-growing economy, boasting a growth rate of 7.8%. This means India is outperforming China and the United States," Bhandari told ANI. He further added, "For over six consecutive years, India has remained the fastest-growing economy, consistently outpacing China. During the Congress party's tenure, India was classified as one of the Fragile Five economies... Despite the global energy crisis and global economic headwinds, India stands out as the only economy with strong fundamentals--one that is simultaneously achieving growth and creating jobs."

Bhandari claimed that the "pessimistic ecosystem" which sought to portray India as a weak economy is now disappointed by the country's robust economic performance driven by Indian entrepreneurs and the workforce. "Perhaps this is why Rahul Gandhi and his global ecosystem, which sought to portray India as a weak economy, are disappointed today. This entire pessimistic ecosystem owes the nation an apology, for under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the Indian economy--driven by Indian entrepreneurs and the workforce--has reclaimed its status as the fastest-growing economy with a growth rate of 7.8%...under Prime Minister Modi's leadership, the Indian economy is growing rapidly, jobs are being created, and economic fundamentals are robust," he added.

India's real GDP grew 7.8 per cent in the first quarter of FY27, higher than the Reserve Bank of India's earlier estimate of 7 per cent for the quarter. Real GDP was estimated at Rs 81.36 lakh crore in April-June FY27, compared with Rs 75.46 lakh crore in the corresponding quarter of the previous financial year.

Nominal GDP, measured at current prices, grew 10.3 per cent during the quarter to Rs 88.27 lakh crore. (ANI)