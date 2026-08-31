Social activist Anna Hazare hospitalised in Mumbai after his health deteriorates

Social activist Anna Hazare has been hospitalised at Mumbai's Bombay Hospital after his health deteriorated.

ANI | Updated: 31-08-2026 22:31 IST | Created: 31-08-2026 22:31 IST
Social activist Anna Hazare hospitalised in Mumbai after his health deteriorates
Social Activist Anna Hazare (File Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
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Social activist Anna Hazare has been hospitalised at Mumbai's Bombay Hospital after his health deteriorated. He is reportedly suffering from a kidney infection.

Last week, Hazare was admitted to Vedant Hospital in Shirur after experiencing urinary problems. His condition improved after around three days of treatment. However, his creatinine levels increased during the treatment, following which doctors decided to shift him to Mumbai for further treatment.

Known for his involvement in anti-corruption and social reform campaigns, he gained nationwide prominence during the 2011 anti-corruption movement, when he went on a hunger strike demanding a strong Lokpal law. Further details about his health are awaited. (ANI)

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