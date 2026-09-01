Two dead, one rescued after car swept away in Dehradun amid heavy rainfall

Two people died while a young woman was rescued after a car was swept away by a strong water current near Kandoli Bridge on Poundha Road in Dehradun's Prem Nagar area, the State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) said. According to the SDRF, information was received late at night regarding an SUV getting washed away by rainwater near the Kandoli Bridge in the Lower Kandoli region.

Following the alert, an SDRF team from Dakpatthar, led by Assistant Sub-Inspector Suresh Tomar, was immediately dispatched to the spot and launched a search and rescue operation. "Three individuals--one male and two females--were travelling in the vehicle when it was swept away by the strong current," an SDRF official said.

"Despite adverse weather conditions during the night, search and rescue efforts were carried out continuously. During the operation, one injured female, identified as Sehaj, daughter of Gulshan Baveja, was rescued approximately two kilometres away from the incident site and handed over to the police," the official added. The SDRF team continued searching the incident site and surrounding areas and carried out all necessary rescue operations. Despite the difficult conditions and strong rainwater current, the SDRF personnel worked continuously throughout the night in the search and rescue operation.

The SDRF team subsequently recovered the bodies of the other two occupants, identified as 20-year-old Akshay, a resident of Jaipur, Rajasthan, and an unidentified young woman. The bodies have been handed over to the local police for further legal proceedings and post-mortem examination, officials confirmed.

This comes a day after the SDRF was placed on high alert in view of the Orange Alert issued by the Meteorological Department for Uttarakhand. A meeting was convened by SDRF Commandant Arpan Yaduvanshi to review the preparedness and arrangements of SDRF teams deployed across the state, with all company commanders participating.

During the meeting, the Commandant sought updates from company and team in-charges regarding the prevailing weather conditions in their respective deployment areas and the readiness of the SDRF teams. He directed all teams to remain fully prepared and alert during the rainfall, equipped with complete rescue gear and essential safety equipment. (ANI)