"Congress is confused": Himachal LoP Jai Ram Thakur slams CM Sukhu over protests against cases targeting Rahul Gandhi

The Leader of Opposition and former Chief Minister of Himachal Pradesh, Jai Ram Thakur, on Tuesday questioned the Congress over the protest led by Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu in Shimla against cases being registered against Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, saying the party was itself "confused" about the issue. Speaking to ANI in Shimla, Thakur said Congress leaders were neither able to clarify nor clearly explain the reason behind Monday's protest.

"What is this protest against? Neither are they able to clarify it, nor are they able to explain it clearly. They are very confused; there is a lot of confusion among them," Thakur said. The BJP leader said Congress leaders were entitled to respect Rahul Gandhi as their leader, but questioned the politics being pursued by the Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha.

"Rahul Gandhi is their leader, and we have no objection to them having respect for their leader. But the kind of politics Rahul Gandhi is trying to pursue, I want to make it very clear that the dream he is pursuing in this country does not appear to be taking shape," Thakur said. His remarks came a day after Chief Minister Sukhu led a protest organised by the Himachal Pradesh Congress Committee outside the Shimla Deputy Commissioner's office. Congress ministers, MLAs, and other party leaders participated in the demonstration, which was held in opposition to what the party described as cases being registered and actions being taken against Rahul Gandhi.

Turning to the issue of employees and pensioners in the state, Thakur said people protesting for their demands had every right to do so. "Pensioners are protesting, and they have the right to put forward their demands," he said.

Thakur also targeted the Sukhu government over its repeated claim of being employee-friendly, asking why government employees were resorting to protests and strikes if the government was genuinely protecting their interests. "In Himachal Pradesh, the Congress government, particularly the Chief Minister, repeatedly says that it is employee-friendly and that it will protect the interests of employees. But my question to the Chief Minister is: why are the employees themselves on strike? Why are the PWD employees on strike? The Chief Minister should answer," he said.

The Opposition Leader's comments come amid continuing political exchanges between the ruling Congress and the BJP during the ongoing Monsoon Session of the Himachal Pradesh Assembly. The session began on August 21 and is scheduled to continue until September 3. The Congress protest in Shimla on Monday was part of the party's political response to cases and legal action involving Rahul Gandhi, while the BJP has questioned the rationale behind the demonstration and accused the Congress of creating political controversy.

Thakur also sought to shift the focus toward issues concerning state employees and pensioners, putting the Chief Minister on the spot over the government's employee welfare claims. (ANI)