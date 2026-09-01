Dehradun schools, Anganwadi centres closed amid heavy rainfall forecast

All government, private and non-government schools for Classes 1 to 12 and Anganwadi centres in Dehradun district will remain closed on Tuesday in view of the forecast of heavy to very heavy rainfall, lightning and extremely heavy rain in parts of the district, officials said.

ANI | Updated: 01-09-2026 10:08 IST | Created: 01-09-2026 10:08 IST
Dehradun schools, Anganwadi centres closed amid heavy rainfall forecast
Representative Image (File Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
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All government, private and non-government schools for Classes 1 to 12 and Anganwadi centres in Dehradun district will remain closed on Tuesday in view of the forecast of heavy to very heavy rainfall, lightning and extremely heavy rain in parts of the district, officials said. The one-day holiday was declared by the District Magistrate and Chairperson of the District Disaster Management Authority, Dehradun, as a precautionary measure after an Orange alert was issued.

According to the order issued on August 31, the latest weather forecast and nowcast indicated the likelihood of heavy to very heavy rainfall, lightning and spells of extremely heavy rain in some parts of the district over the next 24 hours. The order said the weather conditions could potentially lead to untoward incidents and, therefore, all educational institutions from Classes 1 to 12 and Anganwadi centres would remain closed on September 1 as a disaster mitigation measure.

The Chief Education Officer and District Programme Officer, Dehradun, have been directed to ensure compliance with the order across all government, non-government and private schools and Anganwadi centres. Meanwhile, the water level of the Ganga in Rishikesh has risen amid continuous heavy rainfall in the hilly areas of the Garhwal division, though the river is currently flowing below the warning mark, officials said.

The Ganga was flowing at a strong pace at Triveni Ghat, while officials of the Central Water Commission said the river level remained normal and below the warning level. In view of the rising water level, teams of the State Disaster Response Force (SDRF), Water Police and Disaster Relief Teams have been deployed at major ghats in Rishikesh, Muni Ki Reti and Lakshman Jhula.

Through loudspeaker announcements, devotees, tourists and local residents are being urged to remain cautious while bathing at the Ganga ghats. (ANI)

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