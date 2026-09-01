Tamil Nadu: Ban on mobile phones in temples come into effect, Rs 5 deposit fee at designated entrance counters

The Tamil Nadu Hindu Religious and Charitable Endowments Department's (HR&CE) ban on carrying cell phones inside major temples across the state has come into effect from Tuesday. The decision, aligning with earlier Madras High Court directives, was issued after it was noticed that devotees, especially youngsters, were shooting reels and taking photographs inside temple premises, flouting guidelines. HR&CE Minister Ramesh had announced in the Assembly that the ban would apply in major temples from September 1.

As part of the implementation, dedicated counters have been established at temple entrances to keep mobile phones brought by devotees, and a uniform token fee of ₹5 per phone will be charged. At the famed Devarajaswamy-Athi Varadar Temple in Kanchipuram, the scheme was rolled out from 6 AM today. Two computer operators and two assistants have been deployed to collect phones. The photo of the devotee, phone model and number are registered, and phones are returned after verifying the acknowledgement slip.

Multilingual notice boards informing devotees about the ban have been put up at parking areas and other prominent spots around the temple. The department said the directions were issued in accordance with a December 2, 2022, order of the Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court. Earlier circulars had also instructed temples to restrict devotees from carrying mobile phones inside and make arrangements for their safe storage.

The court issued the order after hearing a public interest case filed by Seetharaman, seeking a ban on the use of cell phones inside the Arulmigu Subramania Swamy Temple in the state's Tiruchendur. The latest circular said some devotees were still using mobile phones inside temple premises to take photographs, record videos, take selfies and shoot short videos or reels for social media.

Such activities, it said, affected the peaceful and spiritual atmosphere of temples and caused inconvenience to other devotees. Temple authorities have been directed to put up clear boards at entrances and outside temple premises stating that mobile phone use is prohibited. The restriction should also be announced through public address systems. (ANI)