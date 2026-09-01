"Reflects strength, resilience of economy": Union Minister Jitendra Singh hails 7.8% GDP growth in Q1

Union Minister Jitendra Singh on Tuesday hailed India's 7.8 per cent real Gross Domestic Product (GDP) growth and 8.2 per cent real Gross Value Added (GVA) in the first quarter of FY 2026-27, stating that the numbers reflect the strength and resilience of the economy. India remained the fastest-growing major economy in the April-June quarter of 2026, with real GDP growth of 7.8 per cent, significantly ahead of other major economies including China, the United States and several large European economies.

Jitendra Singh posted on X, "India's 7.8% real GDP growth in Q1 FY2026-27, along with 10.3% nominal GDP growth and 8.2% real GVA growth, reflects the strength and resilience of our economy." "These numbers embody the enterprise, aspirations and confidence of 1.4 billion Indians. India's reform-driven transformation, backed by prudent governance and decisive policymaking, carries the imprint of the visionary leadership of PM Narendra Modi Ji. A stronger, more resilient and self-confident India is steadily advancing towards Viksit Bharat," the post read.

Earlier today, Prime Minister Narendra Modi also called the GDP growth a reflection of the "collective strength" of the people, while taking a swipe at the Opposition, accusing them of "spreading despair" in the country. In a video message posted on X, PM Modi congratulated the people of India for their hard work and said the country's economic growth came despite global challenges, including wars, crises and disrupted supply chains. He also took a dig at the opposition for echoing falsehoods and spreading despair.

Calling for greater emphasis on domestic products and local consumption, he said, "The mantra of Swadeshi, Vocal for Local: foreign trips, if you go for sightseeing, should not be done. If you do weddings abroad, it should not be done. One should live the mantra of 'Wed in India'. And if it's not necessary, then gold should not be bought either." Odisha Governor Hari Babu Kambhampati too highlighted that India has demonstrated strong economic momentum despite global uncertainties.

"India's 7.8% GDP growth in Q1 of FY 2026-27 is a powerful reflection of the nation's resilience, strength and collective effort. Despite global uncertainties, India continues to demonstrate the confidence and capability to sustain strong economic momentum. Under the visionary leadership of Hon'ble Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi Ji, the journey towards a stronger, self-reliant and Viksit Bharat continues with renewed momentum," Kambhampati posted on X. As per official data, India's growth rate was well above China's 4.3 per cent during the same period (April-June). Malaysia and Singapore recorded growth of 6 per cent and 5.9 per cent, respectively, while Indonesia grew 5.29 per cent and South Korea 3.7 per cent.

This growth is attributed to the rising demand across both urban and rural markets, with vehicle sales providing a clear sign of stronger economic activity. Higher demand is also feeding into industrial activity. Industrial production grew strongly in July, while manufacturing output increased, with 19 of 23 manufacturing groups recording growth. However, Congress has hit back, arguing that the latest GDP figures present a "greatly distorted picture of the economy" and that consumer confidence is "sluggish", prices of household essentials are galloping, and educated unemployment is at alarming levels.

In a post on X, Congress leader Jairam Ramesh claimed that the wealth of India's five richest families has grown by 400 per cent while the real wages of salaried workers have fallen. (ANI)