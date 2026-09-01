SC quashes FIRs against NEET protesters, CJP calls off Sept 5 protest

The Supreme Court on Tuesday invoked its powers under Article 142 of the Constitution to quash FIRs registered in connection with pan-India protests held between July 20 and 25 over the NEET 2026 examination, after the Centre gave assurances before the court on demands raised by the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP). Following the Centre's assurances and the court's directions, the CJP called off its proposed protest scheduled for September 5.

The Supreme Court was hearing applications filed by Delhi Police and the states of Maharashtra, Assam, Bihar and West Bengal seeking directions concerning FIRs registered in connection with protests in which thousands of students and youth participated. The court recorded that the Central Government and the applicant states had consciously decided not to proceed with the FIRs so that students and youth who participated in the protests would not face consequences merely for taking part in the demonstrations.

The court observed that "mere participation in protests shall not be taken as an offence" and directed that the FIRs covered by its order would not be pursued. It further directed that any other FIR relating to protests held between July 20 and 25 that had not been formally brought before the court would also not be pursued and would be treated as quashed for all intended purposes.

Solicitor General Tushar Mehta, appearing for the Centre and Delhi Police, informed the court that similar FIRs could have been registered in other states and Union Territories. He subsequently assured the court that no further FIR would be registered in Delhi or elsewhere in the country in relation to the July 20-25 protests.

Delhi Police, however, sought an exception in the case of 2,873 individuals in the National Capital Territory of Delhi, citing their alleged criminal antecedents as reflected in the national database. The police submitted that allegations against these individuals included bodily harm and destruction of property.

The Supreme Court permitted the Central Government and Delhi Police to register FIRs against the 2,873 individuals in accordance with law. Another key assurance before the court was that no fresh FIRs would be registered against participants of the July 20-25 protests, subject to the exception recorded in the court's order.

The third assurance concerned compensation for families of students who died by suicide in connection with the NEET 2026 examination. Mehta informed the court that a pan-India policy framework for compensation was being finalised.

The Centre assured the court that the modalities would be finalised and compensation would be paid to the affected families within three months. "After policy formulation, compensation to families of suicide shall be paid within three months," the Centre submitted.

While passing the order, the Supreme Court said it had taken into consideration the statement made by the co-convenor of the CJP and, "most importantly", the future of the students and youth involved in the protests. "Having heard the SG and counsels representing all parties, the statement made by co-convenor of the CJP and most importantly taking into consideration the future, we deem it proper to invoke Article 142 to do complete justice," the court said.

The court accordingly allowed the applications and quashed the FIRs covered by its directions. It also directed all parties to abide by the terms and understanding recorded in the order. (ANI)