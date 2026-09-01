Mamata Banerjee's niece found dead at father's residence in Birbhum's Rampurhat: Police

The niece of former West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee was found dead at her father's residence in Kusumba village in Birbhum district, police said on Tuesday.

ANI | Updated: 01-09-2026 16:37 IST | Created: 01-09-2026 16:37 IST
Mamata Banerjee's niece found dead at father's residence in Birbhum's Rampurhat: Police
Visuals from the spot (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
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The niece of former West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee was found dead at her father's residence in Kusumba village in Birbhum district, police said on Tuesday. Birbhum Superintendent of Police Vineet Goyal Bhundesh said that police personnel are present at the spot and further action is underway.

"Police are present at the spot. Further police action is underway," the SP Birbhum said. Visuals from the spot showed police personnel present at the residence as an investigation was initiated into the incident.

Further details are awaited. (ANI)

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