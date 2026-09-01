PM Modi holds Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj in highest regard: Maharashtra Dy CM Eknath Shinde

Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde on Tuesday stated that the Prime Minister has always treated the founder of Hindavi Swarajya with utmost respect, equivalent to that of a deity. Shinde pointed out that Prime Minister Modi incorporated a symbol inspired by Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj's royal seal into the Indian Navy's flag, reflecting a continuous display of respect and reverence.

"The Prime Minister of our country, Narendra Modi, has always held Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj in the highest regard. He has given him respect equivalent to that of a deity as the founder of Hindavi Swarajya. PM Modi also incorporated a symbol inspired by Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj's royal seal on the Indian Navy's flag. This shows the respect and reverence Prime Minister Narendra Modi has for Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj, which we have seen time and again," he said. Shinde stressed that the context and manner of the placement of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's photo require proper examination.

"Where exactly the photograph was put up, how it was displayed and in what context it was placed, that needs to be looked into," he said. "Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj is revered by Modi ji as well. Therefore, whether it is our government office, an airport or any other place, Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj is accorded due respect," he added.

The remarks follow a controversy involving Raj Thackeray's son, Amit Thackeray, who allegedly removed photographs of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah from a Pune college office, sparking a backlash from the BJP. Earlier, speaking to ANI about the situation, MNS leader Mahindra Bhanushali said, "We heard that BJP workers were coming here to protest against Amit Thackeray. So, we are standing here to 'welcome' them. Come on, we are ready to receive you. But so far, no one has shown up; it's just rumours that they are coming. When will they arrive? Come quickly; all MNS workers are waiting for you."

Defending Amit Thackeray's action, Bhanushali added, "First of all, I want to tell the spokespersons who are discussing this, tell PM Narendra Modi that his photo was placed at the same level as Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj. Amit Thackeray removed it, and he did the right thing. No one can be compared to Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj, be it the Prime Minister or the President. That's why Amit Thackeray removed it. If Maharaj's photo was above and the PM's photo below, Amit Thackeray understands protocol; he knows he is the country's Prime Minister and his photo can be there. But you placed it at the same level as Maharaj. What Amit Thackeray did was absolutely right." (ANI)