HIGHLIGHTS-Tennis-US Open day three

Highlights of the third day at the U.S. Open ​on Tuesday (times GMT):

1925 FRITZ MOVES TO SECOND ROUND American ninth ​seed Taylor Fritz secured a straight-sets victory ‌against ​his compatriot Darwin Blanch, winning 6-3 6-2 6-4.

1922 COBOLLI SURVIVES COMESANA SCARE Fifth seed Flavio Cobolli recovered from two sets down to earn a hard-fought victory against Argentine Francisco Comesana 3-6 ‌2-6 6-3 6-4 6-4, in a four-hour-and-13-minute contest.

1745 FURTHER DELAYS DUE TO RAIN Rain has led to further delays on the outside courts, where play is now set to start at 1930 GMT.

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1720 KEYS THROUGH TO ⁠SECOND ROUND American Madison Keys was pushed hard by 19-year-old Russian Alina Korneeva before completing a 7-5 6-4 victory to reach the second round.

Keys edged a ⁠closely fought first set before the 22nd seed squandered a chance to close out the match when serving at 5-3 in the second. ​Keys quickly regrouped, however, and broke back to complete the win. 1650 KOKKINAKIS WITHDRAWS DUE TO INJURY

Australian Thanasi Kokkinakis withdrew ⁠from men's singles due to an injury and was replaced by lucky loser Yunchaokete Bu, the organisers announced in a post on X. 1630 RAIN DELAYS PLAY

Due ⁠to ​the persistent rain, no play is expected on the outside courts until 1730 GMT. 1510 PLAY BEGINS

Play began in New York under overcast skies and intermittent rain, with temperatures around 23 degrees Celsius, causing delays to several matches. Flavio Cobolli's clash ⁠with Francisco Comesana began under the roof at Louis Armstrong Stadium. U.S. OPEN ORDER OF PLAY ON TUESDAY (prefix number denotes seeding):

ARTHUR ASHE ⁠STADIUM (1530 GMT/1130 ET) 22-Madison Keys (U.S.) v ⁠Alina Korneeva (Russia)

9-Taylor Fritz (U.S.) v Darwin Blanch (U.S.) Zeynep Sonmez (Turkey) v 4-Coco Gauff (U.S.)

1-Alexander Zverev (Germany) v Lorenzo Sonego (Italy) LOUIS ARMSTRONG STADIUM (1500 GMT/1100 ET)

Francisco Comesana (Argentina) v 5-Flavio Cobolli (Italy) 5-Mirra Andreeva (Russia) v Janice Tjen (Indonesia)

Adolfo Daniel Vallejo (Paraguay) v Gael Monfils (France) Mary Stoiana (U.S.) ‌v 17-Alexandra Eala (Philippines)