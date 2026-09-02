Maharashtra: Rahul Gandhi arrives in Nashik to attend Congress' Sangathan Srijan Abhiyan

Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha, Rahul Gandhi, on Wednesday arrived in Nashik, Maharashtra, where he will hold meetings with Congress leaders and district heads of the Maharashtra unit of the party. Rahul Gandhi will hold two different meetings in Nashik. He is scheduled to interact with senior Maharashtra Congress leaders including Maharashtra Pradesh Congress Committee president Harshwardhan Sapkal, Varsha Gaikwad, Prithviraj Chavan, Balasaheb Thorat, Satej Patil, and Naseem Khan.

Later, he will address a meeting of the district heads of the Maharashtra Congress who are attending the Sangathan Srijan Abhiyan training camp. Ahead of his visit, Congress leader Manikrao Thakare said, "Rahul Gandhi is visiting Nashik today to meet the newly appointed presidents, boost their morale, and strengthen the organisation. He is well aware of the issues that need to be addressed. He is coming to effectively encourage every party worker and to provide direction, ensuring that our district presidents work with renewed strength and resolve."

Arif Naseem Khan told ANI, "Our district presidents from across Maharashtra have been undergoing training here for the past eight days, and Rahul Gandhi is participating in the event today." Congress, last year, launched the Sangathan Srijan Abhiyan. In November 2025, Rahul Gandhi had attended a training camp in Pachmarhi in Narmadapuram district for the newly appointed district presidents of the Madhya Pradesh Congress.

In March 2026, Congress President Mallikarjun Kharege approved the appointment of AICC observers for Maharashtra, Delhi, Arunachal Pradesh, and Tripura to oversee the selection of District Congress Committee (DCC) presidents, as part of the party's Sangathan Srijan Abhiyan, an organisational restructuring campaign to strengthen the grassroots cadre and leaders of the party. Meanwhile, ahead of his Nashik visit, Rahul Gandhi had renewed his allegations of "vote chori" in Maharashtra and West Bengal. He alleged that the ruling party at the Centre and the Election Commission "keep changing their tactics" for a common purpose and that "people are not important for a government built on vote theft".

For Maharashtra, he said, "The BJP and the 'Vote Theft Commission' keep changing their tactics, and they will continue to do so--the goal remains just one: BJP's victory at any cost, and the end of India's democracy. Maharashtra 2024 - Suddenly, 3.9 million new voters were added between the Lok Sabha and Vidhan Sabha elections. I said it then, and I say it today: This was vote theft." (ANI)