"Since PM Modi assumed office, terror activities brought to verge of elimination": Chhattisgarh Minister Shyam Bihari Jaiswal

Chhattisgarh Health Minister Shyam Bihari Jaiswal on Wednesday hailed Prime Minister Narendra Modi's strong message against terrorism at the SCO Summit, saying that since PM Modi assumed office in 2014, terrorist activities in India's interior regions have been brought to the verge of elimination due to his foresight and clear counter-terrorism policy. Speaking to reporters, Jaiswal said, "India has always maintained a clear policy against terrorism, and since PM Modi assumed office in 2014, terrorist activities in the country have been brought to the verge of elimination. Barring a few isolated incidents, there have been virtually no terrorist activities in the country's interior regions--excluding, of course, the border areas. This success is a result of the PM's foresight and his counter-terrorism policy."

The remarks came after the Prime Minister Narendra Modi called for dismantling the "entire ecosystem of terrorism", including its financing, recruitment, radicalisation and safe havens, asserting that there can be no "double standards" in the fight against terrorism. Addressing the 26th Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) Summit in Bishkek, PM Modi said terrorism remains a "grave challenge to all of humanity" and stressed that the fight against it cannot be limited to a mindset of "action-reaction".

"We must dismantle the entire ecosystem of terrorism--its financing, recruitment, radicalization, and safe havens. We must speak in one voice that there can be no place for double standards on this serious issue," he said. "Those countries that use terrorism as an instrument of their policy, and provide shelter and support to terrorists, must be sent a strong message that terrorism cannot be a 'strategic asset' for anyone," the Prime Minister added.

Jaiswal said the Prime Minister's remarks at the SCO Summit reflected India's consistent position that terrorism must be addressed comprehensively and that countries supporting or sheltering terrorists should face a strong international response. (ANI)