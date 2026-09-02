FSSAI issued clear directives to 5-star hotels emphasising zero tolerance for any violations ahead of BRICS Summit: Sources

According to sources to ANI, "The meeting centred on evaluating current regulatory compliance, hygiene benchmarks, kitchen safety protocols, and overall food safety. All the major 5-star properties reported strong adherence to safety norms and presented positive progress updates on their current compliance frameworks."

ANI | Updated: 02-09-2026 12:43 IST | Created: 02-09-2026 12:43 IST
FSSAI issued clear directives to 5-star hotels emphasising zero tolerance for any violations ahead of BRICS Summit: Sources
Representative image (File Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
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By Shalini Bhardwaj The Food Safety and Standards Authority of India ( FSSAI) has convened a crucial meeting ahead of BRICS with representatives of leading 5-star hotels across the country regarding zero tolerance for violations of food safety measures.

According to sources to ANI, "The meeting centred on evaluating current regulatory compliance, hygiene benchmarks, kitchen safety protocols, and overall food safety. All the major 5-star properties reported strong adherence to safety norms and presented positive progress updates on their current compliance frameworks." Sources further said that FSSAI has issued clear directives regarding zero tolerance for any violations found. "FSSAI issued clear directives emphasising zero tolerance for any violations."

FSSAI has significantly ramped up random inspections across 5-star establishments to ensure flawless hygiene and safety standards. Recently, ANI also reported on an inspection held at two major hotels in Delhi's Aerocity, where several deficiencies were found.

FSSAI inspected the kitchens of two major hotels in Delhi's Aerocity, JW Marriott and Hotel Andaz, where deficiencies were found, like foul smell, cockroaches, flies, etc and complaints regarding cockroaches, flies and foul smell were recorded. Some bread packets bearing expired stickers were also found. Around 87 kg of expired sweets were found in the confectionery area and were destroyed on the spot. In the pastry section, expired cake bases, flies, and cockroaches were found.

The inspection was continued for around two days, during which 59 deficiencies were recorded. (ANI)

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