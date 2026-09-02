Andhra Pradesh: Jana Sena cadres hold massive bike rallies, offer prayers on Pawan Kalyan's birthday

Andhra Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister and Jana Sena Party chief Pawan Kalyan's birthday was marked by grand festivities and spirited bike rallies across the state on Wednesday, with party cadres and fans turning out in large numbers.

ANI | Updated: 02-09-2026 12:57 IST | Created: 02-09-2026 12:57 IST
Andhra Pradesh: Jana Sena cadres hold massive bike rallies, offer prayers on Pawan Kalyan's birthday
Birthday celebrations of Andhra Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister and Jana Sena Party chief Pawan Kalyan were held with much enthusiasm in Vijayawada (Photo:ANI) . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Andhra Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister and Jana Sena Party chief Pawan Kalyan's birthday was marked by grand festivities and spirited bike rallies across the state on Wednesday, with party cadres and fans turning out in large numbers. In Vijayawada, Jana Sena supporters and fans of the actor-politician organised a massive bike rally near NTR Circle to mark the occasion. The rally witnessed enthusiastic participation of party workers and youth carrying Jana Sena flags.

Grand celebrations were also held in Markapuram, where JSP leaders and cadres took out a massive bike rally from the party office. The rally passed through the major streets of the town, creating a festive atmosphere as a large number of party leaders, workers and supporters extended birthday wishes to their party chief. Later, Jana Sena leaders and workers offered special prayers at the Sri Lakshmi Chennakesava Swamy Temple in Markapuram. They prayed for Pawan Kalyan's long life, good health and continued service to the people, besides seeking blessings for the progress and development of Andhra Pradesh.

Party leaders said that JSP workers would continue to work with dedication, inspired by Pawan Kalyan's ideals and spirit of public service. Every party worker would work with discipline to strengthen the Jana Sena Party and strive towards resolving public issues, they added. Pawan Kalyan, affectionately called "Power Star" by his fans, has built a prominent career in both Telugu cinema and politics.

He made his acting debut in 1996 with 'Akkada Ammayi Ikkada Abbayi' and went on to star in films including 'Tholi Prema', 'Badri', 'Kushi', 'Jalsa', 'Gabbar Singh' and 'Attarintiki Daredi'. His more recent releases include 'Vakeel Saab' (2021) and 'Bheemla Nayak' (2022). His upcoming films include 'They Call Him OG', 'Hari Hara Veera Mallu' and 'Ustaad Bhagat Singh'.

Kalyan founded the Jana Sena Party in March 2014 and later transitioned into full-time politics. He currently serves as Andhra Pradesh's Deputy Chief Minister and is associated with the Panchayati Raj, Rural Development and Rural Water Supply departments. (ANI)

TRENDING

1
"Women must join mainstream": Keralam VD Satheesham hits out at cleric Aboobacker's remarks on restrictions for women

"Women must join mainstream": Keralam VD Satheesham hits out at cleric Aboob...

India
2
China regrets G20 meeting failed to issue communique, foreign ministry says

China regrets G20 meeting failed to issue communique, foreign ministry says

Global
3
Congo Ebola death toll surpasses 3,000, government data show

Congo Ebola death toll surpasses 3,000, government data show

Global
4
UNESCO Looks Beyond 2030 to Reinvent Education for a More Sustainable World

UNESCO Looks Beyond 2030 to Reinvent Education for a More Sustainable World

Global

PERSPECTIVES AND INSIGHTS

Green Energy Is Not a Shortcut to Economic Convergence in Eastern Europe

What Keeps Higher Education Valuable in Fragile, Resource-Scarce Settings?

Africa’s Digital Finance Boom Is Stronger on Access Than on Proven Growth Transmission

What Makes Climate Adaptation Work? Capacity, Inclusion and Local Ownership

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback

Use this form for editorial or site feedback. We usually reply within 2 to 3 working days.

By submitting, you agree that we may use your email address to respond.

Subscribe to our Newsletter  

STANDARDS & POLICIES

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse
Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026