EU court rejects NGO challenge to bloc's 2023 to 2030 emissions allocations
Europe's General Court on Wednesday rejected a challenge by NGOs Global Legal Action Network and CAN Europe to a European Commission decision setting EU member states' annual greenhouse gas emission allocations for 2023 to 2030. The NGOs had sought an internal review, arguing the allocations were based on emissions-reduction targets that were insufficient under EU and international law, including the Paris Agreement, and on a flawed impact assessment.
The EU's second-highest court upheld the Commission's refusal to conduct the review.