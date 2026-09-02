EU court rejects NGO challenge to bloc's 2023 to 2030 emissions allocations

​Europe's ​General Court ‌on Wednesday rejected ​a challenge by NGOs ‌Global Legal Action Network and CAN Europe to a European Commission ‌decision setting EU member states' ‌annual greenhouse gas emission allocations for 2023 to 2030. The NGOs ⁠had ​sought ⁠an internal review, arguing the allocations ⁠were based on emissions-reduction targets ​that were insufficient under EU and ⁠international law, including the ⁠Paris Agreement, ​and on a flawed impact assessment.

The EU's ⁠second-highest court upheld the Commission's refusal ⁠to ⁠conduct the review.