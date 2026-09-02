Ukraine says renewing talks on Russian frozen assets is 'fair'

Ukraine's ​Foreign ​Minister Andrii Sybiha ‌said on ​Wednesday it was a "fair ‌approach" to renew talks on using Russian frozen assets for ‌Ukraine. "I think this is ‌a fair approach to start serious discussion how we could ⁠use ​immobilized ⁠frozen assets," Sybiha said at ⁠a meeting of EU foreign ​ministers in Ireland.

Four European Union ⁠countries, the Netherlands, Poland, Spain ⁠and ​Sweden, earlier this month urged the EU ⁠to reopen discussion on using Russia's ⁠frozen ⁠assets for Ukraine.