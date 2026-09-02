Ukraine says renewing talks on Russian frozen assets is 'fair'
Ukraine's Foreign Minister Andrii Sybiha said on Wednesday it was a "fair approach" to renew talks on using Russian frozen assets for Ukraine. "I think this is a fair approach to start serious discussion how we could use immobilized frozen assets," Sybiha said at a meeting of EU foreign ministers in Ireland.
Four European Union countries, the Netherlands, Poland, Spain and Sweden, earlier this month urged the EU to reopen discussion on using Russia's frozen assets for Ukraine.