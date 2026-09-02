Gujarat: Two cars, tempo gutted as fire breaks out at garage in Surat

Two cars and a tempo were completely gutted after a fire broke out at a car garage in the Sachin area near Basera Nagar on Wednesday morning. No casualties were reported in the incident, officials said.

ANI | Updated: 02-09-2026 16:27 IST | Created: 02-09-2026 16:27 IST
Gujarat: Two cars, tempo gutted as fire breaks out at garage in Surat
Deputy Chief Fire Officer Harish Gadhavi (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Two cars and a tempo were completely gutted after a fire broke out at a car garage in the Sachin area near Basera Nagar on Wednesday morning. No casualties were reported in the incident, officials said. Deputy Chief Fire Officer Harish Gadhavi said the fire department received a call about the blaze at around 9:02 am.

"At around 9:02 am, we received a call about a fire. When we arrived, we saw heavy smoke and immediately called for additional fire tenders... Two cars and a tempo were completely burnt, along with the repair station. There were no casualties. Three fire tenders and two corporation vehicles were deployed to control the blaze", he told ANI. The cause of the fire was not immediately known.

Further details are awaited. (ANI)

TRENDING

1
Chevron, KEO Capital, ENI and Primavera to sign energy pacts in Venezuela soon, sources say

Chevron, KEO Capital, ENI and Primavera to sign energy pacts in Venezuela so...

Global
2
Delhi HC issues notice on PIL seeking regularisation of sewer, septic tank workers

Delhi HC issues notice on PIL seeking regularisation of sewer, septic tank w...

India
3
US eyes airlines, digital assets as Iran-related targets, Bessent says

US eyes airlines, digital assets as Iran-related targets, Bessent says

Global
4
Sonalika Clocks Highest-Ever August Overall Sales of 12,581 Tractors, to Outpace Industry Growth by 1.9X (est.)

Sonalika Clocks Highest-Ever August Overall Sales of 12,581 Tractors, to Out...

Global

PERSPECTIVES AND INSIGHTS

The Unseen Cost of Farming: Millions Face Acute Pesticide Poisoning Worldwide

Connected Waters: How Digital Infrastructure Could Reshap Carbon Future of China’s Fisheries

Green Energy Is Not a Shortcut to Economic Convergence in Eastern Europe

What Keeps Higher Education Valuable in Fragile, Resource-Scarce Settings?

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback

Use this form for editorial or site feedback. We usually reply within 2 to 3 working days.

By submitting, you agree that we may use your email address to respond.

Subscribe to our Newsletter  

STANDARDS & POLICIES

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse
Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026