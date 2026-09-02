Ukraine is finalising drone deal with Germany, Zelenskiy says
Ukraine is finalising a drone deal with Germany, President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said on Wednesday after a call with German Chancellor Friedrich Merz. The agreement - proposed by Ukraine several months ago - was expected to cover the joint development of various types of drones, missiles and related software.
"Our teams are already finalising the text of the drone deal, and this will, among other things, definitely provide both Germany and Ukraine with additional defence capabilities," Zelenskiy said on the Telegram app.