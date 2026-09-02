Ukraine is finalising drone deal with Germany, Zelenskiy says

​Ukraine ​is finalising ‌a drone deal ​with Germany, President Volodymyr ‌Zelenskiy said on Wednesday after a call with German Chancellor ‌Friedrich Merz. The agreement - proposed ‌by Ukraine several months ago - was expected to cover the ⁠joint ​development ⁠of various types of drones, missiles ⁠and related software.

"Our teams are ​already finalising the text ⁠of the drone deal, and this ⁠will, ​among other things, definitely provide both Germany and ⁠Ukraine with additional defence capabilities," Zelenskiy ⁠said ⁠on the Telegram app.