MP: Two labourers killed after wall of factory collapses in Jabalpur

Two labourers died after a wall of a factory collapsed on them due to rain in Madhya Pradesh's Jabalpur district, police said on Wednesday.

ANI | Updated: 02-09-2026 17:17 IST | Created: 02-09-2026 17:17 IST
MP: Two labourers killed after wall of factory collapses in Jabalpur
Visual from the spot (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Two labourers died after a wall of a factory collapsed on them due to rain in Madhya Pradesh's Jabalpur district, police said on Wednesday. The factory is situated in the Wright Town area of the district. The labourers were reportedly carrying out iron-cutting work as part of dismantling work when the incident happened.

Madan Mahal police station Sub-Inspector Satish Anuragi said that an investigation has been started. "We received information today from the Factory that labour work was underway, and two labourers died after a wall collapsed. We immediately reached the spot. The deceased have been identified as Naseem and Akbar. Their contractor has been called, and further action into the matter is underway," SI Anuragi said.

"The investigation is currently underway in this regard. Whatever facts emerge will be shared later," he said. Meanwhile, Contractor Mirza Zakir Hussain said the labourers were cutting iron inside the premises when the incident occurred.

"The labourers were cutting iron inside. Due to the rain, the wall collapsed, trapping them underneath. They were not working at height. The workers were working below and were cutting iron. The wall weakened and collapsed inside," he said. When asked about labourers being made to work without safety measures during the rainy season, contractor Hussain said, "They were cutting iron; they were not demolishing the wall or the building. There was no need for any safety measures in this work. If they were breaking a wall or working at height, then we would have paid attention to safety measures." (ANI)

TRENDING

1
Chevron, KEO Capital, ENI and Primavera to sign energy pacts in Venezuela soon, sources say

Chevron, KEO Capital, ENI and Primavera to sign energy pacts in Venezuela so...

Global
2
Delhi HC issues notice on PIL seeking regularisation of sewer, septic tank workers

Delhi HC issues notice on PIL seeking regularisation of sewer, septic tank w...

India
3
US eyes airlines, digital assets as Iran-related targets, Bessent says

US eyes airlines, digital assets as Iran-related targets, Bessent says

Global
4
Sonalika Clocks Highest-Ever August Overall Sales of 12,581 Tractors, to Outpace Industry Growth by 1.9X (est.)

Sonalika Clocks Highest-Ever August Overall Sales of 12,581 Tractors, to Out...

Global

PERSPECTIVES AND INSIGHTS

The Unseen Cost of Farming: Millions Face Acute Pesticide Poisoning Worldwide

Connected Waters: How Digital Infrastructure Could Reshap Carbon Future of China’s Fisheries

Green Energy Is Not a Shortcut to Economic Convergence in Eastern Europe

What Keeps Higher Education Valuable in Fragile, Resource-Scarce Settings?

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback

Use this form for editorial or site feedback. We usually reply within 2 to 3 working days.

By submitting, you agree that we may use your email address to respond.

Subscribe to our Newsletter  

STANDARDS & POLICIES

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse
Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026