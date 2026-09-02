MP: Two labourers killed after wall of factory collapses in Jabalpur

Two labourers died after a wall of a factory collapsed on them due to rain in Madhya Pradesh's Jabalpur district, police said on Wednesday. The factory is situated in the Wright Town area of the district. The labourers were reportedly carrying out iron-cutting work as part of dismantling work when the incident happened.

Madan Mahal police station Sub-Inspector Satish Anuragi said that an investigation has been started. "We received information today from the Factory that labour work was underway, and two labourers died after a wall collapsed. We immediately reached the spot. The deceased have been identified as Naseem and Akbar. Their contractor has been called, and further action into the matter is underway," SI Anuragi said.

"The investigation is currently underway in this regard. Whatever facts emerge will be shared later," he said. Meanwhile, Contractor Mirza Zakir Hussain said the labourers were cutting iron inside the premises when the incident occurred.

"The labourers were cutting iron inside. Due to the rain, the wall collapsed, trapping them underneath. They were not working at height. The workers were working below and were cutting iron. The wall weakened and collapsed inside," he said. When asked about labourers being made to work without safety measures during the rainy season, contractor Hussain said, "They were cutting iron; they were not demolishing the wall or the building. There was no need for any safety measures in this work. If they were breaking a wall or working at height, then we would have paid attention to safety measures." (ANI)